Colgate Announces Breakthrough Technology Designed To Revolutionize Oral Health

Colgate Plaqless Pro Smart Electric Toothbrush Wins Innovation Award at CES in Advance of 2020 Launch

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate today introduces a first-of-its-kind smart toothbrush with new optic sensor technology that detects biofilm buildup in the mouth so that it can be removed while brushing. The Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush aims to revolutionize oral care by providing precise information in real time that is specific to each mouth and the distinct brushing technique of every individual.

When launched later this year, the Colgate Plaqless Pro toothbrush will be the first commercially available electric toothbrush that detects biofilm buildup and coaches in real time for more complete brushing. It was recognized at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) today with the award for the Best of Innovation for Health and Beauty.

"In the dentist's office, we're beginning to see a shift toward precision oral care that tailors treatment to each patient's specific needs," said Dr. Maria Ryan, Colgate's Chief Dental Officer. "The Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush is inspired by that shift, and improves brushing efficacy by accounting for an individual's brushing technique and the biofilm buildup in their mouth. And by immediately alerting the user when an area is clean, Plaqless Pro coaches them to brush better, helping both the patient and the oral care provider to build an even stronger partnership in achieving optimal oral health."

Colgate Plaqless Pro smart electric toothbrush enables users to see when they need to brush longer in one area of their mouth or when all the biofilm buildup has been removed. Using a light ring around the toothbrush the user will see a blue light when buildup has been found, and then the white light appears to tell the user to move on. Consumers can now brush with confidence knowing when their teeth are fully clean.

The Colgate Connect App pairs to the brush via Bluetooth technology to give the user a precise, personalized brushing experience. The sensors embedded in the toothbrush handle create a comprehensive map of the user's mouth. Every time they brush users can consult the app to see exactly where they brushed their teeth, where they missed a spot and now if an area brushed is truly clean. The app also provides instant brushing feedback, personalized data, coaching and oral care tips.

"We're excited to introduce this breakthrough technology with sensors that can see through foamy toothpaste to provide information that helps people take stronger ownership of their oral health," said Patricia Verduin, Chief Technology Officer for Colgate-Palmolive. "Our new Plaqless Pro delivers the superior cleaning of a powered toothbrush, the proven location tracking of advanced oral care devices and now the detection of an oral scanner that enables personal brushing feedback in real time for remarkable clean."

The Colgate Plaqless Pro toothbrush will be available in 2020 at shop.colgate.com/ces.

