The popularity of yoga is continuously increasing due to multiple reasons, including stress relief, flexibility, general fitness, and the overall development of health. Yoga is also gaining popularity in many parts of the world due to increasing health awareness among people. With the growing number of yoga practitioners, the demand for yoga apparel has also increased. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global yoga apparel market.

As per Technavio, the introduction of new technologies and features in yoga apparel will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Yoga Apparel Market: Introduction of New Technologies and Features in Yoga Apparel

Vendors in the market are consistently improving their products in terms of technology and features to achieve better customer satisfaction. Several vendors are incorporating thin polymer films in their products to block UV light and infrared heat across the yoga practitioner's knees and shins that are more affected by the sun. Some vendors are introducing moisture-wicking fabrics that react to sweat and help it move to the fabric surface and evaporate it instead of absorbing like regular fabrics. The introduction of many such technologies and features by vendors is expected to boost the growth of the global yoga apparel market.

"Growing membership in health and fitness clubs and the increasing popularity of customized yoga apparel will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Yoga Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global yoga apparel marketbyproduct (bottom wear, top wear, and accessories), end-user (men and women), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as product innovation, rising geriatric population, and increasing health issues among people in the region.

