Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901295 ISIN: FR0000130650 Ticker-Symbol: DSY1 
Tradegate
03.01.20
18:27 Uhr
148,50 Euro
+0,50
+0,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,75
147,90
09:25
147,80
147,85
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE148,50+0,34 %