The global basil seeds market is poised to grow by USD 92.37 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 102-page research report with TOC on "Basil Seeds Market Analysis Report by Product (Inorganic basil seeds and Organic basil seeds), by Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

Health benefits offered by basil seeds and increased use of online marketing channels is anticipated to boost the growth of the basil seeds market.

Basil seeds reduce inflammation, helps in weight loss, maintaining good oral health, and is useful during the treatment of cough and cold. Furthermore, basil seeds are known to provide more energy and are rich in fiber. They also help maintain healthy hair, digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and strengthen the overall immune system. With many advantages such as these, the market for basil seeds is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Also, the increase use of online marketing channels will positively impact the global market. Offering products online, helps small retailers and vendors to enhance their visibility beyond these regions. The growing penetration of online grocery shopping in all regions is encouraging various basil seed vendors to enter online retail formats. This trend is expected to grow substantially in the coming years as more and more vendors enter the online market.

Major Five Basil Seeds Market Companies:

David's Garden Seeds

David's Garden Seeds operates its business under various segments such as vegetable seeds, fruit seeds, herb seeds, flower seeds, and others. The company offers dark opal basil organic seeds, eleonora basil organic seeds, genovese basil organic seeds, kapoor sacred basil herb organic seeds, and others.

Holy Natural

Holy Natural operates its business under eight segments, which include ayurveda nutraceuticals; natural cosmetics beauty; tea infusion; herbs extracts; oils, seeds dry fruits; dried dehydrated; spices masala; and others. The company's key offerings include basil seeds.

Satvikk Specialty foods

Satvikk Specialty foods has its business operations under various segments, namely Satvikk dry fruit gifting range, Satvikk exotics, Health foods collection, Herbs and seasonings, Satvikk spices, Flavored dry fruits, and Dried fruits collection. The key product offered by the company isSatvikk sabja (basil) seeds.

SUSTAINABLE SEED COMPANY

SUSTAINABLE SEED COMPANY operates its business under six segments, which include vegetable seeds, herb seeds, flower seeds, farm seeds, tobacco seed, and seed collections. The company offers basil (Genovese), basil (Thai), basil (purple dark opal), basil (Italian large leaf), basil (lime herb seed), basil (lemon herb seed), basil (cinnamon), and other basil seed varieties.

ZenBasil

ZenBasil operates its business under segments: Zen Basil drinks and Zen Basil seeds. The company offers raw and organic basil seeds.

Basil Seeds Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Inorganic basil seeds

Organic basil seeds

Basil Seeds Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

