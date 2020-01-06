Pacific Edge continues to make progress commercialising its Cxbladder suite of bladder cancer diagnostics products, with three of the four Cxbladder tests available in the US market. Cxbladder was recently included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for bladder cancer. The company also submitted an updated evidence dossier to its Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), which may decide in Q2 CY20 whether Cxbladder will be included in a Local Coverage Determination (LCD) by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This will be a key milestone for the company as approximately 47% of US lab throughput for the company is for patients covered by CMS.

