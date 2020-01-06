Prepaid Financial Services has been successful in the tender process undertaken by The Home Office, through the Crown Commercial Services Framework for Prepaid Cards, for the payment services under the Support Payment Card contract.

The Support Payment Card contract will facilitate payments for eligible Home Office Service Users via a physical prepaid card using the Financial Technology (FinTech). The new payment cards can be used in any location accepting Mastercard.

The FinTech enabled solution is one of several such programmes that PFS provides to governments in Europe.

About PFS

PFS, an agile and Dual Regulated FinTech, is a Payment Provider of Choice delivering robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. A pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, PFS' award-winning solutions include eWallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone.

PFS is one of Europe's largest eMoney issuers with programmes active in 25 countries and growing. The company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by Governments, Local Authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Traditional Banks and a comprehensive list of Corporates.

PFS is chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly by providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today, as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow, by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by connecting with Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005409/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Marie O'Riordan MPRCA MAM

Head of PR

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)

Email Marie.ORiordan@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Tel +442071835856 +353469079073