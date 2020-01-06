Native Collagen Market Size Worth $231.6 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global native collagen market size is expected to reach USD 231.6 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for the product in cosmetics formulations owing to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-aging properties is expected to fuel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, marine source segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period

In terms of volume, wound dressing emerged as the largest application segment in 2018, owing to the ability of the product to treat chronic wounds by inhibiting metalloproteinase

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 6.5% in near future, owing to the increasing consumption of healthcare and cosmetic products in the region

A majority of market players offering native collagen are forward integrated across the value chain and also offer extracted products

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Native Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine), By Application (Bone & Joint Reconstruction, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical)), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/native-collagen-market

Native collagen is in an unprocessed form of the protein, which is employed in several end-use applications such as bone and joint reconstruction, wound dressing, tissue regeneration, and in various skincare products. It is further processed or hydrolyzed to form peptides and gelatin. Processed products are used for various purposes in several industries such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, photographic, and healthcare. Increasing demand for processed products from these end-use industries is anticipated to boost the production of gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen, thereby hampering the market growth.

Native collagen is also used in dietary supplements, dental implants, and cell culture. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of the product in research related actives. Native collagen is widely being used in dietary supplements used for bone and joint health. In cell culture activities, it is used as a coating solution for facilitating cell attachment, growth, differentiation, migration, and tissue morphogenesis.

A majority of the manufacturers in the native collagen market are investing heavily in R&D activities to meet the regulatory norms, specifications, and guidelines. Several native collagen suppliers are focusing on dealing with more than one manufacturer owing to price competitiveness in the market as the product is niche. Some of the major market players include Thermo Fisher; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Aviva Systems Biology Corporation; and RayBiotech, Inc. Most companies are involved in the distribution of the product for cell culture activities.

Grand View Research has segmented the global native collagen market on the basis of source, application, and region:

Native Collagen Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bovine



Porcine



Poultry



Marine



Others

Native Collagen Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bone & Joint Reconstruction



Wound Dressing



Tissue Regeneration



Cosmetics (Topical)



Others

Native Collagen Region Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

