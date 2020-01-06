One Media iP Group Plc - Update on Board Changes

6 January 2020

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Update on Board Changes

Claire Blunt (COO and CFO of Hearst UK) joins as Non-Executive Chair

Brian Berg (Chairman of Eclipse Global Entertainment) joins as Non-Executive Director

Further to One Media's 20 November 2019 announcement regarding the proposed appointments of Claire Blunt and Brian Berg as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, with Claire as Non-Executive Chair, the Board is pleased to confirm that all respective regulatory due diligence has now been successfully completed and both Claire and Brian have been appointed with immediate effect.

Claire is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Hearst UK.

Hearst UK publishes 26 brands including Esquire, ELLE, Harper's BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping. The company's print and digital brands reach over one in three U.K. women and one in four U.K. men each month, and its trusted content engages audiences wherever they are. Hearst Magazines UK sells over 4 million magazines a month, reaches 20+ million U.K. digital unique users and has more than 79 million likes and follows via its network of social media platforms.

Brian is Chairman of Eclipse Global Entertainment. He is a former president of Universal Music.

Pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, the following information is disclosed in respect of Claire Jacqueline Blunt (aged 52) and Brian David Berg (aged 69):

Claire Blunt

Current Appointments Appointments in the last five years 2 Eastbury Avenue Residents Limited F.E.P. (U.K.) Limited Conde Nast & National Magazine Distributors Limited Hearst Magazines UK 2012-1 Limited Edited Financial Services Limited Selecta Holdings Limited Hall Holdings (Education) Limited The Hall School (15) Limited Handbag.com Limited Hearst UK Events Limited Heart of London Business Alliance National Magazine Company Limited(The) Roxeth Mead (Buckholt) Ltd.

Claire Blunt does not hold any shares or options in the Company.

Brian Berg

Current Appointments Appointments in the last five years Eclipse Film Limited None Eclipse Global Entertainment Limited Eclipse Live Limited Eclipse Music Limited Eclipse TV Limited Warren Associates Limited

Brian Berg does not hold any shares or options in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to the appointments of Claire Blunt and Brian Berg pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2 (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media iP is primarily a music rights owner and digital distributor focused on the acquisition and exploitation surrounding recorded music, publishing, the writers shares of income and video intellectual property 'Rights'. The Company has a deep understanding of digital content and the various industry monetisation models and, as such, offers Rights Owners a route in which to divest their music IP holding and for investors to share in its potential success in corporate growth.

The Company is growing through targeted acquisitions of music content, expanding into various genres and territories that stand to see increased returns driven by the global growth of streaming. Its team of in-house creative technicians then ensure that its existing and newly acquired content reaches its full potential for monetisation, by digitising it and creating the highest quality metadata prior to ingesting to over 600 digital retailers such as iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and Google Play globally. In addition the Groups music is widely used for synchronization in film, TV and digital gaming. The Group also operates over 20 You Tube channels as a certified partner.

One Media has created and developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"), a SaaS product monitoring where tracks appear, safeguarding copyright, and providing invaluable data regarding distribution opportunities for its creative technicians. This tool is not only employed for Company use but also licenced and operated in partnership with major music distributors and major record labels.