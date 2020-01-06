The cell separation market size is expected to grow by USD 7.12 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing use of cell separation in cancer research. Furthermore, growing adoption of cell separation techniques in research and clinical applications and the high prevalence of HIV/AIDs will drive the cell separation market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 142-page report with TOC on "Cell Separation Market by End-User (academic institutions and research laboratories; pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and hospitals and clinical testing laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Cell Separation Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Academic institutions and research laboratories

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Hospitals and clinical testing laboratories

The academic institutions and research laboratories segment held a significant share of the cell separation market in 2019. Academic institutions and research laboratories require cell separation products to carry out research studies related to cell enumeration, cell functional assays, cell-based therapies, and cell culture. The growing applications of cell and tissue culture are increasing the demand for cell separation from research laboratories, leading to market growth.

Vaccines Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the cell separation market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the rising adoption of cell-based assays for drug screening by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing geriatric population.

Major Five Cell Separation Companies:

Akadeum Life Sciences

Akadeum Life Sciences operates the business under various segments such as T cell isolation kits, B cell isolation kits, red blood cell products, Streptavidin products, and CD45 products. The product offered by the company is the human T Cell isolation kit. This product uses streptavidin-conjugated BACS microbubbles and biotinylated antibodies for cell separation.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton operates the business under three segments, which include BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company's key offering consists of the BD IMag cell separation magnet. This product is used to attract labeled cells to the adjacent walls of tubes, allowing the removal of the supernatant, which contains unlabeled cells.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has business operations under two segments, namely life science and clinical diagnostics. The product offered by the company is the ddSEQ single-cell isolator. This product is provided as an automated device to process hundreds to tens of thousands of cells per day.

Cell Microsystems, Inc.

Cell Microsystems, Inc. operates the business under three segments, which include CellRaft AIR System, CytoSort Array, and CellRaft System for inverted microscopes. The company's key offerings include the CellRaft AIR System. This product is available with an automated precision X-Y stage and a microscope with three-channel fluorescence imaging capabilities. It is designed to reduce the time taken for cell separation.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates the business through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company's key offering in the cell separation market includes Avanti J-26S XP. This product is a centrifuge, which consists of elutriation particle separation functionality.

