The CT scanners market size is expected to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Furthermore, the rising number of new product launches and the growing strategic alliances will also drive the CT scanners market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

CT Scanners Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Standalone

Portable

The standalone CT scanners segment market held a significant share of the CT scanners market in 2019. The presence of strong vendors, new product launches, growing prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advances are some of the factors that will further boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

CT Scanners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the CT scanners market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, product launches, a growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and high healthcare spending in the region.

Major Five CT Scanners Companies:

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include office, imaging system, medical system, and industry and others. The company's key product offerings in the market include Aquilion ONE GENESIS Edition, Aquilion Precision, and Aquilion Prime SP.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through three segments, namely solutions, products, and service and support. The company's key offering includes the OnSight 3D extremity system, which offers high-quality, lower-dose 3D imaging studies for use in orthopedic and sports medicine applications.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. provides imaging solutions, healthcare and material solutions, and document solutions. Some of the company's key offerings in the CT scanners market include FCT Speedia HD and FCT Speedia. FCT Speedia HD enables whole-body scanning with sub-millimeter slices and produces high-quality images in the range of 1100 mm or more.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. has business operations under various segments, which include power, renewable energy, aviation, oil gas, healthcare, transportation, and lighting. The company offers a range of CT scanners, which include the Optima CT540, CardioGraphe, and Revolution Apex.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. is one of the most popular companies in the world with businesses under various segments, including information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and eco-friendly systems, and others. The company's key offerings in the CT scanners market are SCENARIA 128 slice and SCENARIA View.

