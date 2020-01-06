AM Best announces the appointment of Richard Banks as director, Industry Research EMEA.

Richard Banks' new role will be to lead AM Best's industry research covering the European, Middle East and Africa markets. Banks, whose appointment takes effect on 6 January 2020, has had a career in the insurance and investment sector spanning over 20 years. He joins AM Best from Franklin Templeton Investments, where he was director, Digital Publishing. Previously he served for many years at the INFORMA business newspaper, Insurance Day, as its editorial director and led the transformation of the daily in-print newspaper into a multimedia information tool for professional insurance practitioners.

Banks will report to Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, Market Development EMEA, and will be based at AM Best's EMEA hub office in London. Nick Charteris-Black said: "With his extensive research background and strong insurance knowledge, I am delighted to welcome Richard Banks back into the heart of the (re)insurance industry. AM Best has significantly expanded its research capability in recent years and I am confident that Richard's appointment will successfully continue the development of our contribution toward a well-informed insurance industry.''

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider specialising in the insurance industry. The company does business in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Oldwick, NJ, AM Best has offices in cities around the world, including London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005138/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

& Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com