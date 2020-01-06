The galacto-oligosaccharide market size is expected to grow by USD 498.15 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the health benefits of galacto-oligosaccharide. Furthermore, the increasing need for supplementary nutrients among infants and the growing popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry are other factors that will drive the galacto-oligosaccharide market during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Galacto-Oligosaccharide Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Syrup

Powder

The syrup segment held a significant share of the galacto-oligosaccharide market in 2019 because the syrup form is preferred over powder form as it dissolves easily and can be mixed with food products. However, galacto-oligosaccharide powder is preferred for use in dairy products, food supplements, beverages, confectionery, and more, which is expected to augment the growth of the powder segment during the forecast period.

Galacto-Oligosaccharide Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

The European region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the galacto-oligosaccharide market share in Europe can be attributed to several factors such as the rising sales of prebiotic foods, and the increase in disposable income of consumers in the region.

Major Five Galacto-Oligosaccharide Companies:

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include oligosaccharides series, fructose series, dietary fiber, starch sugar, feed series, and others. The company offers galacto-oligosaccharides in the powder and syrup form to the food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors.

Clasado BioSciences

Clasado BioSciences develops and manufactures advanced galacto-oligosaccharide products for the food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies in the global wellness market. The company's offerings include Bimuno, a daily fiber supplement containing galacto-oligosaccharides, which feeds and stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. operates under three segments, namely ingredients, consumer and foodservice, and china farms. The company's key offerings include NZMP SureStart GOS. It is a prebiotic supplement added to infant formula products to make them closer to the composition of breast milk for mothers who cannot or choose not to breastfeed. The SureStart galacto-oligosaccharide is available as GOS 57 Syrup, GOS 70 Syrup, and powder.

Ingredion Inc.

Ingredion Inc. has business operations in various geographic segments, including North America, South America, APAC, and EMEA. The company's key offerings include BIOLIGO GL 5700 IMF, which is a soluble dietary fiber made from lactose in the form of a syrup that contains 57% galacto-oligosaccharide (dry basis).

Lactose (India) Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd. is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. The company offers Prebiotic-galacto-oligosaccharide, which is produced through the enzymatic conversion of lactose and is available in the powder form.

