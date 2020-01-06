Technavio has been monitoring the global amniotic membrane market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Type (Cryopreserved amniotic membrane and Dehydrated amniotic membrane), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds. In addition, the rise in the development of new applications through research is anticipated to boost the growth of the amniotic membrane market.

The rising need for naturally derived materials in tissue scaffolding is increasing the demand for amniotic membranes. This is due to the specialized structure of amniotic membranes that exhibit high biological viability, making them ideal for creating bio-scaffolds. Moreover, the epithelial cells in amniotic membranes have the advantages of stem cells which provide a native environment of cell seeding. Bio-scaffolds are widely used in regenerative therapies for the treatment of bone, cartilage, skin, vascular tissues, and skeletal muscles. With growing geriatric population, the demand for such orthopaedic regenerative therapies is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This will have a positive impact on the demand for amniotic membranes.

Major Five Amniotic Membrane Market Companies:

Celularity Inc.

Celularity Inc. operates its business through the Unified Business Segment. BIOVANCE is the key offering of the company. It offers a decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membrane allograft that contains natural extracellular matrix (ECM) that helps in wound regeneration and tissue restoration.

Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

Human Regenerative Technologies LLC operates the business across segments such as Flowable and Membrane. HydraTek amniotic membrane products, is the key offering of the company. It includes thin and thick dehydrated amniotic membranes used in covering and protecting the recipient's tissue.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. operates its business across segments such as Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers a wide range of amniotic membrane products. Some of the key offerings include AmnioExcel Amniotic Allograft Membrane, BioDDryFlex Amniotic Tissue Membrane, BioDOptix Amniotic Extracellular Membrane, and Integra BioFix Amniotic Membrane Allograft.

Katena Products Inc.

Katena Products Inc. operates the business across segments such as Instruments, Biologics, Plugs, Lenses, Devices, and Blink Medical. Amniotic Membrane Surgical and Amniotic Membrane Clinic are some of the key offerings of the company.

MiMedx Group Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc. operates the business in the Regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants segment. The company offers a wide range of amniotic membrane products. AmnioFix, EpiFix, and EpiBurn are the key offerings of the company.

Amniotic Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Cryopreserved amniotic membrane

Dehydrated amniotic membrane

Amniotic Membrane Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

