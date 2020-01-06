GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the release of quarterly key performance indicators1 for the fourth quarter of 2019, highlighting continued YoY growth reflecting high demand for Internet sports betting and Internet casino gaming in both New Jersey and the State of Pennsylvania together with high demand in Indiana for Internet sports betting (launched during the quarter).

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"Continued year on year growth rate experienced in Q4 demonstrates our Platform technology's ability to scale successfully for our diverse clients of real money U.S. Internet gambling, Simulated Gaming as well as our long-standing Italian clients. The fourth quarter benefitted from strong seasonal demand during the American Football NFL season; cross-selling of U.S. sports bettors to Internet casino gaming in the States of New Jersey and Pennsylvania; and the launch of Internet sports betting in the State of Indiana."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

This Quarterly publication discloses the Active Player-Days, Average Revenue Per Active Player-Day (ARPDAU) and Gross Operator Revenue, in which GAN participates worldwide in regulated real money Internet gambling markets and Simulated Gaming.

Gross Operator Revenue 2 increased 189.1% year over year and 49.3% quarter over quarter to $120.8 million. This change was driven by strong growth in real money regulated gambling in the U.S. and seasonal growth experienced in both Italy's regulated gambling market and Simulated Gaming.

increased 189.1% year over year and 49.3% quarter over quarter to $120.8 million. This change was driven by strong growth in real money regulated gambling in the U.S. and seasonal growth experienced in both Italy's regulated gambling market and Simulated Gaming. Active Player-Days3 at 9.0 million is an increase of 94.8% year over year and increase of 65.7% quarter over quarter.

Existing KPIs Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Gross Operator Revenue $26.7M $41.8M $59.1M $54.8M $80.9M $120.8M % Change YoY 40.20% 103.90% 148.32% 128.33% 202.68% 189.06% % Change QoQ 11.30% 56.40% 41.39% -7.28% 47.31% 49.31% Active Player-Days 3,402,065 4,618,215 5,281,235 4,761,209 5,429,6874 8,997,427 % Change YoY 13.50% 50.60% 65.61% 51.97% 59.60%4 94.82% % Change QoQ 8.60% 35.70% 14.36% -9.85% 14.07%4 65.71% ARPDAU $7.85 $9.05 $11.20 $11.52 $14.904 $13.43 % Change YoY 23.43% 35.48% 49.93% 50.39% 89.77%4 48.37% % Change QoQ 2.50% 15.20% 23.76% 2.86% 29.23%4 -9.90%

(1) The numbers contained herein are unaudited and derived from GAN's internal business intelligence reporting systems. (2) GAN defines Gross Operator Revenues as the sum of gross revenue from Simulated Gaming; gross gaming revenue from real money regulated Gaming; and gross sports win from real money regulated Sports betting. (3) GAN defines Active Player-Days as the number of unique active gamblers who gambled at least once online each day, aggregated over the period. (4) Note Active Player-Days for Q3 2019 are corrected here to reflect an increase from 5,400,878 to 5,429,687 with consequent minor modifications to ARPDAU and applicable YoY and QoQ growth rates.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

