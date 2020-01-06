Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 379.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 386.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---