MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Announces Hemp You Can Feel Clean Label Coffee

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MCTC), a cannabinoid science forward company developing unique hemp infusion technologies, today announces Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee, based on its patent pending hemp extract infusion technologies.

Mr. Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company commented, "We have developed a truly unique hemp extract coffee product that will be offered to consumers later this month. The new product is based on our recently completed R&D efforts that resulted in our dual infusion clean label process that uses only natural ingredients and zero chemical additives. Our first introduction will be for single serving coffee pods in a 100% compostable format, including the pod, lid and all packaging. We are excited to present the Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee Story."

The Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee Story

At MCTC Holdings we love CBD products but noticed that many do not meet purity and potency claims and so do next to nothing for the consumer. Based on this belief, we created Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee. There are several important differences in this unique coffee product line.

Our products are 95% organic and based on some of the highest quality ingredients available in the marketplace. Green coffee beans are imported directly, roasted and ground on site enabling us to closely monitor the entire process.

While most hemp coffee brands simply spray extracts onto the coffee, our product is based on a unique dual infusion process that provides superior taste and availability of the hemp extracts to the body. It is so new and innovative it is Patent Pending with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office. Unlike the majority of other infused products, we use no chemicals, surfactants, or artificial processes to make our infusions. It is certainly more expensive to infuse organic coffee with only hemp extracts, organic non-GMO starches from vegetables, honey from organic farms, and trace amounts of organic vegetable and coconut oils, but it clearly produces a superior product with an ingredient list we are very proud to place on our products list.

We are especially proud of our packaging. Let's face it - coffee pods are one of the finest examples of unnecessary single-use plastics that are polluting planet Earth and the fact is that most coffee pods end up getting incinerated, dumping poison into our air, water and soil. The ones that don't get incinerated often end up in rivers, lakes or in the ocean where they break down into smaller pieces that cause a host of long term issues. You can rest assured that Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee doesn't contribute to the problem. Our product is 100% compostable within 120 days of properly-being discarded - this includes not only the packaging, but also our coffee pod, the lid and the package inserts.

Lastly, we are excited to include an independent laboratory Certificate of Analysis for our product within our packaging. Unfortunately, we know why the vast majority of manufacturers don't provide this information. As is outlined on the certificate, each coffee pod contains at least 30 milligrams of CBD, numerous other components of hemp extracts, and no detectable THC.

Simply put, Hemp You Can Feel™ is a no expense spared hemp extract infusion coffee. A product we feel great about and are proud to offer to our customers.

The Company has recently filed five patents on hemp extract technologies and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its new technologies. As previously announced, the Company plans to continue other areas of delivery systems research including its programs pertaining to polymeric cannabinoid nanoparticles and nanofibers. Additionally, MCTC has recently announced a varin cannabinoid R&D program concentrating on glycosides. The technologies being announced today are non-nanoparticle based.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

