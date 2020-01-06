The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Opens its New Office in Ann Arbor, Michigan

The region is considered ideal for talent acquisition, customer proximity, and new partnerships

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, announced today that the Company will open a new office at the Michigan Innovation Headquarters (MI-HQ) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on January 6, 2020.

Establishing a presence in Ann Arbor is an important step forward in Coretec's growth and technology development strategy. Michigan is ideal for recruiting top materials science talent and, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the state has the highest concentration of engineers in the nation, a critical asset as Coretec looks to add several key positions based out of this office. The region hosts companies considered industry leaders in intellectual property and patent generation for clean technology and mobility, and is home to several research universities including University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

The CEO of Coretec, Michael Kraft will be based out of the Ann Arbor office. Kraft will ensure key executives and a supporting team are in place, and will lead the team in forming strategic partnerships with industry-leading companies, ultimately positioning Coretec to become a key supplier into energy, technology, and medical applications.

Ann Arbor is a hub for semiconductor development and mobility applications with companies such as KLA Tencor, Renesas, Wacker, and Google hosting offices in the city. This location positions Coretec to form strategic partnerships with companies in the area, work more closely with its respective customer audiences, and positions CHS as the silicon solution for application in semiconductor, LED, solar, printed electronics, and energy storage sectors.

"We are excited to open our new office in the beginning of the year in Ann Arbor, a great city that offers amazing resources for technology companies," said Michael Kraft, CEO of The Coretec Group. "More broadly, we're proud to join the growing tech industry in the state of Michigan, and are confident that our new location will enable us to grow Coretec faster, as this is where many of our potential customers and partners conduct business."

