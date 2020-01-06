

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tremor International Ltd (TRMR), a global leader in video advertising technologies, agreed Monday with News Corp (NWS, NWSA) to acquire Unruly, News Corp's programmatic video marketplace.



The transaction is expected to be financially beneficial for both Tremor and News Corp. The deal marks the start of a three-year partnership with News Corp, which will equip Tremor with the exclusive right to sell outstream video on more than 50 News Corp titles in the UK, US and Australia.



News Corp is receiving 6.91% of Tremor International stock, subject to an 18-month lock up period and to certain adjustments, along with a total minimum revenue guarantee for News Corp of 30 million British pounds for the partnership.



Rebekah Brooks, UK CEO and Norm Johnston, CEO at Unruly, are intended to join the Board of Directors of Tremor International in the near future.



Tremor International will also benefit from Unruly's 2,000+ direct publisher integrations and unique demand relationships with the world's biggest advertisers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX