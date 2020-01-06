Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W03Z ISIN: US65249B1098 Ticker-Symbol: NC0 
Frankfurt
06.01.20
09:06 Uhr
12,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,78 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,700
13,000
15:08
12,600
12,900
15:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION
NEWS CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWS CORPORATION A12,700-0,78 %
TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD--