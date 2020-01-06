Firm Capitalizes on the Benefits of the CCH Axcess and CCH ProSystem fx Solutions to Drive Productivity and Higher Quality of Client Service

In its next profile showcasing future-ready firms that are achieving peak performance by embracing digital transformation Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting spotlights the Vickerman CPA Group, a local tax and accounting firm based in Tumwater, Wash. that offers a wide range of services to businesses and individuals, including tax planning and preparation, trust planning and taxation, and business succession planning.

"Without Wolters Kluwer I probably would still be in a paper office with my head in the clouds, not my work in the clouds," said Sue Vickerman, CPA, CGMA, MS and Partner at Vickerman CPA Group. "I view Wolters Kluwer as an extension of me. I'm able to do my work because they're out there learning what's going to be better for me, even though I don't know it yet. They let me know what I need to be knowing and moving towards."

Today, the Vickerman CPA Group capitalizes on an integrated firm management and tax compliance solution that combines the full, cloud-based CCH Axcess platform, including the CCH Axcess Tax, CCH Axcess Document, CCH Axcess Portal, CCH Axcess Practice, and CCH Axcess Workstream modules, with CCH ProSystem fx Engagement and CCH ProSystem fx Scan with AutoFlow technology. The ability to enter client data only once and have it spread across all documents, to work on projects from anywhere, at any time, to connect and collaborate with clients in real time, and to be able to attract young talent are just a few of the benefits the firm has already realized.

"We've always used CCH products, but the whole CCH Axcess stream of products really makes life easy. It's nice to just go to one place," Vickerman continues. "And, when we started using CCH ProSystem fx Engagement, we knocked a third of our time off doing tax returns. Similar time reductions, too, when we started using CCH ProSystem fx Scan with AutoFlow."

CCH Axcess is the accountant's indispensable platform for work/life balance, productivity and efficiency, talent acquisition and retention, and improved client experience. Its adoption is growing across the profession as Peak Performing Firms embrace integrated cloud solutions, built to work the way they do.

"Sue Vickerman and her team at the Vickerman CPA Group are another great example of how forward-thinking professionals are taking advantage of digital transformation to help their practices be more efficient, more productive, and more client-focused," said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. "By moving to the cloud-based CCH Axcess platform, they are able to better leverage their client data to offer proactive guidance and anticipate needs while, at the same time, gaining a much better understanding of their operations so they can be more efficient and productive."

Watch this short video to learn more about why the Vickerman CPA Group chose the award-winning CCH Axcess cloud-based platform to take advantage of digital transformation by automating processes and leveraging centralized data to better serve the changing needs of their clients. To hear additional stories from firms that are achieving peak performance with CCH Axcess, please click here.

