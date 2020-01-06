The global agricultural fogging machines market is poised to grow by USD 51.21 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

global agricultural fogging machines market 2019-2023.

"Agricultural Fogging Machines Market Analysis Report by Product (Thermal agricultural fogging machines and Cold agricultural fogging machines), by Application (Outdoor farming and Indoor farming), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising demand for effective pest management in agriculture. In addition, the rising adoption of cold agricultural fogging machines is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

Pests and insects can have adverse effect on the agricultural output of farmers. This has increased the demand for effective pest management methods such as agricultural fogging machines. Agricultural fogging machines help combat pests, invasion and eliminate different odors in agricultural fields. Some agricultural fogging machines offer a low volume application to the farmers which create small droplets of fog that provides excellent coverage in agricultural fields. Owing to such benefits, the adoption of agricultural fogging machines are expected to increase, thereby boosting the global market growth during the forecast period.

Cold agricultural fogging machines use chemicals in concentrated form to increase the efficiency while killing pests in agricultural fields. Moreover, cold agricultural fogging machines are considered an ideal option for nutrient application in indoor farming operation. As most of the indoor farms are operated in a closed ecosystem, indoor farmers prefer agricultural fogging machines with less threat of hazards. Hence, with the rising popularity of indoor farming, the demand for cold agricultural fogging machines will also increase, which will positively impact the global market.

Major Five Agricultural Fogging Machines Market Companies:

CONIC SYSTEM

CONIC SYSTEM operates its business under various segments such as grafting, irrigation, mixer, nebulizer, seeder, software, and trays washing. The company offers NEBULA agricultural fogging machines. It features a programming option to pre-set the work cycle and auto-cleaning system.

Curtis Dyna-Fog

Curtis Dyna-Fog operates its business under two segments, which include insect vector control and sanitation and greenhouse. Some of the models of agricultural fogging machines offered by the company are Tornado, Mister III, and Blue Bird. The Blue Bird agricultural fogging machine features ergonomic, lightweight design for the easy operation in the agricultural field.

IGEBA Gerätebau

IGEBA Gerätebau has the business operations under various segments, namely fogging machines, Knapsack sprayers, spinning disk attachment, and NEBOL fog enhancer. The company offers both thermal agricultural fogging machines and cold agricultural fogging machines. Some of the models of agricultural fogging machines offered by the company are TF 35, TF 35 E, TF 35 E-FT, TF W 35, and TF W 35 L.

Micron

Micron operates its business under the agricultural applicators segment. The company offers agricultural applicators, including agricultural fogging machines for the application of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides to various segments such as agriculture, horticulture, amenity, and forestry. The company's key offerings include thermal agricultural fogging machines such as AR35E and AR9E. The models feature accurate droplet size control.

pulsFOG

pulsFOG operates its business under segments: fogging machines and extras. Some of the models of agricultural fogging machines offered by the company are K-10-SP, K-22-10-STD, K-22-20-STD, K-50, TURBO ULV, and TRACFOG.

Agricultural Fogging Machines Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Thermal agricultural fogging machines

Cold agricultural fogging machines

Agricultural Fogging Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

