Patient Handling Equipment Market Worth $12.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds (Electric Beds), Patient Transfer Device (Lift (Ceiling Lifts), Slings, Slide Sheets), Stretchers), End User (Hospitals, Home Care settings) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Patient Handling Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2024 from USD 8.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is largely driven by the rising geriatric population, high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting processes. On the other hand, the persistent difficulties in handling bariatric patients are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186358368

The wheelchairs & mobility scooters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mobility devices market in 2019

Based on type, the mobility devices market is segmented into wheelchairs & mobility scooters and ambulatory aids. The wheelchairs & mobility scooters segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mobility devices market. The increasing geriatric, obese, and disabled population is the key factor contributing to the growth of this market. This includes patients suffering from chronic and degenerative diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes, all of which result in old-age disability. Similarly, being obese increases the likelihood of a person suffering from related co-morbidities that make it difficult to perform day-to-day tasks without assistance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Handling Equipment Market"

102 - Tables

23 - Figures

160 - Pages

Hospitals are the largest end users of patient handling equipment

Based on end user, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users (elderly care facilities, emergency medical services, long-term acute care centers, trauma centers, and nursing homes). The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing patient population, rising geriatric population, growing number of disabled people, increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling process, and the increasing preference for patient handling equipment over manual handling in hospitals.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=186358368

Europe will continue to dominate the patient handling equipment market during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of this market, followed by North America. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the growing number of government and non-government initiatives regarding the adoption of safe patient handling equipment, wide acceptance of a "no-lift" approach in European countries, and the presence of a large number of equipment manufacturers in Europe.

The major players in the patient handling equipment market include Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom Holdings (US), and Invacare (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=186358368

Browse Related Reports:

Patient Lifting Equipment Market - Global Forecast To 2024 By Product (Ceiling/Overhead Lift, Stair Lift, Mobile/Floor Lift, Sit to Stand Lift, Bath & Pool Lift, Lifting Slings, Lifting Accessories), End User (Hospital, Home Care, Elderly Care Facility)

Patient Lateral Transfer Market - Global Forecast To 2022 By Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Material (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Slide Sheets, Transfer Accessories)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/patient-handling-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/patient-handling-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg