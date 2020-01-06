SMK Electronics Europe, the EU division of SMK Corporation, one of the world's leading manufacturers of electronic components, today announced that, as sole manufacturing partner, it is pleased to introduce the IP500 compliant CNX200M Radio Module for building automation applications at CES 2020.

Successfully meeting VdS 'Intrusion' requirements, the CNX200M was confirmed as the most robust wireless IoT network module for security applications and the only RF communications technology to be used in EU industrial and commercial building automation. See SMK at CES 2020 (Sands Expo Convention Center Booth #41118

"With the development of the CNX200M Radio Module, SMK and the IP500 Alliance team have produced what is perhaps the industry's first fully secure wireless IoT communications platform for Personal Area Networks," said Helmut Adamski, Chairman of the IP500 Alliance.

"Based on true dual-band, fully scalable asynchronous meshing topology, the CNX200M effectively optimizes both Platform security and performance," continued Mr. Adamski, "Fixed-installation field testing has subsequently confirmed these findings; with next steps to include attaining VdS approval for 'Fire Safety applications'."

"Industry response to the introduction of our CNX200M Radio Module has been brisk, with the module's overwhelming acceptance putting the IP500 Alliance Standard ahead all other paradigms for IoT Platforms," said Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics Europe.

"With Building Automation markets expected to more than double by 2025, the opportunity for innovative technologies, products and relationships is clear," continued Mr. Evans. "SMK is pleased to partner with CoreNetiX in 2020, and with our other Alliance members, to provide the most robust, secure and cost-effective Commercial Automation Platforms possible."

About the IP500 Alliance

The IP500 Alliance is an international initiative of manufacturers, users and operators to define, develop and provide a wireless, manufacturer-neutral, secure communication IoT platform for PAN applications. More at ip500.org.

About SMK Electronics Europe

SMK Electronics Europe, the EU division of SMK Corporation, is a world leader in the manufacture of electronic controls, components and connectors. Serving consumer electronics, auto manufacturing and building automation markets, SMK Europe is positioned, through local R&D and manufacturing facilities, to provide the most advanced, robust and cost-effective products available. More at http://www.smkeurope.com/.

*IP500 is a registered trademark of CoreNetiX GmbH.

