The global dual-axis solar tracker market is poised to grow by USD 432.75 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 14% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dual-axis solar tracker market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Analysis Report by Application (Utility and Non-utility), by Geography (EMEA, APAC, and Americas), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the declining cost of solar power generation. In addition, the rising installations of CSP and CPV solar plants are anticipated to further boost the growth of the dual-axis solar tracker market.

Solar power has emerged as one of the low-cost sources of electricity generation due to the increasing production scale of components. In addition, the intense competition among players in the solar power market is also helping reduce its cost. The adoption of solar technology has received a boost with the development of ESS, which has bridged the gap between the production and supply of solar PV systems during non-productive hours. Government initiatives, subsidies, and competitive bidding processes are also contributing to the declining costs of solar power generation. Such factors will propel the adoption of solar energy for power generation, which in turn, will contribute to the demand for dual-axis solar trackers due to their higher production output than other alternatives.

Major Five Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Market Companies:

AllEarth Renewables, Inc.

AllEarth Renewables, Inc. offers landscape-oriented dual-axis solar trackers for both residential and commercial applications. The product offered by the AllEarth Renewables, Inc. is L20 Solar Tracker. These solar trackers increase the panel height from the ground and are compatible with both micro and string inverters. They can hold 20 units of 72-cell PV modules.

DEGERenergie GmbH Co. KG

The key offerings of DEGERenergie GmbH Co. KG include DEGER D60H, DEGER D80, DEGER D100, DEGER 3000HD, DEGER 3000NT, and DEGER 5000NT.

Mechatron SA

Some of the products offered by the Mechatron SA are D30-Azimuth Altitude Tracker, M18kD Gearless Dual-Axis Tracker, and M15KS Gearless Azimuth. D30-Azimuth Altitude Tracker uses a gearless hydraulic drive for movement and has a power consumption of 80 kWh/year. The solar tracker supports a rectangular shape frame payload configuration of 17 m x 10 m and has a motion range of -270 to +270 degrees azimuth and -1.5 to +60 degrees altitude.

Qingdao Eternal Electronic Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Eternal Electronic Co. Ltd. offers Flat Dual Axis Solar Tracker, Symmetric Dual Axis Solar Tracker, and Linkage Dual Axis Solar Tracker. Flat Dual Axis Solar Tracker supports large load ability and modular assembly of solar PVs. It has a power supply of 220 V/380 V, driving power of 90 Wx2, and power consumption of 0.5 kWh/day.

Titan Tracker SL

The key offerings of the Titan Tracker SL include PV Tracker, Heliostat, HCPV Precision Tracker, and Parabolic Dish Concentrator.

Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Utility

Non-Utility

Dual-Axis Solar Tracker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

The Americas

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more

