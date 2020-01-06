Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C5WJ ISIN: NL0009538784 Ticker-Symbol: VNX 
Tradegate
06.01.20
16:25 Uhr
112,52 Euro
-1,54
-1,35 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,68
112,96
16:48
112,68
112,98
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV112,52-1,35 %