The market is driven by the technological advances in ophthalmology devices. In addition, the increasing medical tourism for low-cost ophthalmology surgeries is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

Technological innovations have transformed the ophthalmology sector with continuous advances in ophthalmic surgical technologies, ocular imaging, measuring, and lenses. For instances, advances in phacoemulsification and IOL technologies, and the adoption of ultra-short pulse lasers in cataract surgery are significantly improving surgical outcomes. Similarly, contact lenses have undergone improvements such as the development of new contact lens materials, lens designs, and solution formulations. Such advances in ophthalmology devices are expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period.

Major Five Ophthalmology Devices Market Companies:

Alcon Inc.

Alcon Inc. operates the businesses under surgical and vision care segments. Some of the products offered by the company are AIR OPTIX for Astigmatism Contact Lenses, DAILIES TOTAL1 Multifocal Water Gradient Contact Lenses, AcrySof brand IOLs, WaveLight Topolyzer VARIO Diagnostic Device, WaveLight Refractive Suite, Centurion Vision System, and CONSTELLATION Vision System.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates its business under four segments, which include Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, diversified products, and ortho dermatologics. The company's key offerings include PureVision2 contact lenses, Bausch Lomb ULTRA family, SofLens Daily Disposable, Biotrue ONEday, Optima Toric Contact Lenses, PureVision Multi-Focal Contact Lenses, Boston Multivision GP Contact Lenses, Crystalens AO IOL, enVista IOL, and TRULIGN Toric IOL.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss AG has the business operations under various segments, namely semiconductor manufacturing technology, industrial quality and research, medical technology, and consumer markets. Some of the products offered by the company are ophthalmology diagnostic devices and ophthalmology surgery devices.

EssilorLuxottica SA

EssilorLuxottica SA operates its business under five segments, which include lenses and optical instruments; sunglasses and readers; equipment; wholesale; and retail. The company's key offerings include vision care products and optical instruments.

HOYA Corp.

HOYA Corp. operates the businesses under segments: life care, information technology, and others. The company's key offerings in the ophthalmology devices market include HOYA MultiView, Pleno (Toric), HOYA Hard EX, HOYA Airy One Month contact lenses, Vivinex and HOYA iSert 251, HOYA iSert 231 Preloaded IOL system, HOYA Vivinex multiSert, and HOYA Vivinex Toric.

Ophthalmology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Vision care

Ophthalmology surgical devices

Ophthalmology diagnostic devices

Ophthalmology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

