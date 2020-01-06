Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW4X ISIN: US77543R1023 Ticker-Symbol: R35 
Tradegate
06.01.20
16:33 Uhr
127,28 Euro
+4,08
+3,31 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROKU INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,42
128,00
16:49
127,38
127,62
16:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROKU
ROKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROKU INC127,28+3,31 %