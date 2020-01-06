Panther Metals PLC - Publication of Prospectus and Withdrawal from NEX

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLYOR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not purchase any transferable securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") in its final form that is published by Panther Metals plc in connection with the admission of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction.

Panther Metals plc

("Panther" or the "Company")

Publication of Prospectus and withdrawal from NEX Exchange

The Company, which is focused on the development of gold exploration opportunities in Canada and Australia, is pleased to announce today the publication of its Prospectus in relation to the admission of 48,729,968 Ordinary Shares of no par value to listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (together, the "Admission").

Admission

Please note that it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence at 8.00 am on 9 January 2020 and not 8 January 2020.

The Prospectus will be available from the Company's registered office at 34 North Quay, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 4LB and online at www.panthermetals.co.uk (subject to applicable securities laws).

An electronic copy of the Prospectus will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and should be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Panther Metals plc is a company incorporated in the Isle of Man with company number 009753V. The Ordinary Shares are registered with ISIN IM00BKDM2T52, SEDOL code BKDM2T52 and TIDM PALM.

Withdrawal from the NEX Exchange Growth Market

Application has been made to the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX"), that its ordinary shares be withdrawn from trading on NEX, such withdrawal to take effect as of market close on 9 January 2020.

The Company notes that under the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers, being permitted to another market of equivalent regulatory standing, will not be required to seek shareholder approval at a general meeting.

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Panther Metals plc:

Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 7971 957 685

Mitchell Smith, Chief Operating Officer +1(604) 209 6678

Brokers:

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson, +44(0) 1438 416 500

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44(0) 20 7469 0930