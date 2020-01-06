Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2020

WKN: 894983 ISIN: HK0992009065 Ticker-Symbol: LHL 
Tradegate
06.01.20
16:33 Uhr
0,620 Euro
-0,002
-0,39 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,607
0,626
16:49
0,611
0,620
16:51
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENOVO GROUP LTD0,620-0,39 %