Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart connected baby monitors market 2019-2023.

Read the 136-page research report with TOC on "Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Analysis Report by End-User (Residential and Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), by Product (Audio and video monitors and Audio monitors), by Geography (Americas, EMEA, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the innovation in technology and product features leading to premiumization. In addition, the increase in the availability of multifunctional products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the smart connected baby monitors market.

The innovation in technology and product features leading to premiumization will be one of the major drivers in the global smart connected baby monitors market. The new smart connected baby monitors in the market are integrated with features such as temperature monitoring, remote monitoring, humidity history, and noise detection. Mobility is the primary advantage of wireless smart baby monitors. This allows parents to keep a constant watch on their babies indoors and outdoors. In addition, smart baby monitors are integrated also with Wi-Fi connectivity and cameras which provides greater visibility. These factors will bolster the demand for smart connected baby monitors, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Companies:

iBaby Labs

iBaby Labs operates the businesses under various segments such as video baby monitors, audio and air monitors, and accessories. The smart baby monitors offered by the company include iBaby Monitor M6T, iBaby Care M7, iBaby Care M7 Lite, iBaby Air Audio Baby Monitor Air Purifier, and others.

Lenovo

Lenovo operates its business under four segments, which include PCSD, MBG, DCG, and others. The smart connected baby monitor products offered by the company include Motorola MBP854CONNEC, Motorola MBP854CONNECT-2, Motorola MBP853CONNECT, and Motorola MBP85CONNECT.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR has the business operations under various segments, namely Arlo, Connected home, and SMB. The company offers Arlo smart baby monitor that relays motion and crying alerts directly to smartphones or tablets.

Summer Infant

Summer Infant operates its business under five segments, which include monitors, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products. Summer Infant offers Liv Cam baby monitor. This baby monitor streams live audios and videos directly to a smartphone or tablet. The app is available for free and is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

VTech Holdings

VTech Holdings operates the businesses under segments: electronic learning products, telecommunication products, and contract manufacturing services. The company offers VTech Wi-Fi Baby Monitors that connects the smartphone. Its offerings also include Wi-Fi accessory pan, tilt and zoom HD video camera for VM981, VM991, VM982, and VM992 baby monitors.

Smart Connected Baby Monitors End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Residential

Commercial

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Audio and video monitors

Audio monitors

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005091/en/

