Researchers at the American Institute of Physics have used the clear-sky irradiance model developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to measure the degradation rates of solar panels at a testing field in Germany over five years. The scientists say the model, when combined with real-world data, offers an efficient tool to evaluate the aging of PV technology.An international research team coordinated by the American Institute of Physics claims to have successfully applied the clear-sky methodology developed by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...