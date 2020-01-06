Technavio has been monitoring the global animal feed vitamin market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 250.18 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global animal feed vitamin market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Animal Feed Vitamin Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Application (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits of animal feed vitamins. In addition, the increase in research and development expenditure is anticipated to further boost the growth of the animal feed vitamin market.

The use of vitamin A in poultry feed ensures normal growth, reproduction, and maintenance of epithelial cells of birds. Vitamin E promotes the normal functioning of the neurological system. Vitamin E is also beneficial in combating the effects of free radicals in horses, young foals, pregnant mares, stallions, and equine athletes. Breeders in the livestock industry also use several vitamins and minerals to reduce disease outbreaks in livestock. Owing to many such benefits, the demand for animal feed vitamins has increased significantly among end-users. This is encouraging vendors to diversify their product portfolios by introducing vitamins along with food additives and other nutritional supplements.

Major Five Animal Feed Vitamin Market Companies:

Alltech Inc.

Alltech Inc. operates the business across segments such as Animal Nutrition, and Programs and Services. The company offers vitamins such as Economase for various animal species, such as dairy cows, beef cattle, poultry, and pig.

Anfotal Nutritions

Anfotal Nutritions operates the business across various segments such as Animal Nutrition Supplements, Poultry Feed Supplements, Cattle Vitamins, Fish Growth Promotors, Poultry Medicines, Aqua Feed Supplement, and Others. The company offers a wide range of animal vitamin supplements. Some of the key offerings include Vitamin Supplement For Swine (Golden Powder), Cattle Multivitamin Feed Supplement (AD3E Gold), and Goat And Sheep Multivitamin Supplement (Power Plus).

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates the business across segments such as Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers Nova-E, Natural-Source Vitamin E for poultry, swine, dairy, beef, and horses.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates the business across segments such as Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials Solutions, and Agricultural Solutions. Some of the key offerings of the company include Lutavit A 1000 NXT, Lutavit A 500 Plus, Lutavit A/D3 1000/200 NXT, Lutavit E 50, Lutavit E 50 S, vitamin B2 (Lutavit B2 SG80) and vitamin B5 (Lutavit Calpan 98%).

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Bluestar Adisseo Co. operates the business in the Health and nutrition segment. The company offers vitamins under the brand, Microvit. It includes products such as Microvit A Supra 1000, Microvit B3 Promix Niacin, and Microvit B2 Supra 80.

Technavio has segmented the animal feed vitamin market based on the application and region.

Animal Feed Vitamin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Others

Animal Feed Vitamin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

