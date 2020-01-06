UC Berkeley SkyDeck: Berkeley SkyDeck to Showcase Latest Innovations in Robotics, Health Tech, and more at CES

Seven SkyDeck startups showcase a range of innovations including hearing loss, senior health, mind and memory enhancement

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / UC Berkeley SkyDeck, the startup accelerator of the University of California at Berkeley (UC Berkeley), will again showcase some top consumer and enterprise tech from its current and alumni startups in a single booth at Eureka Park at CES 2020. A robot delivering meals, a forehead patch to help you remember more and learn faster, an IoT system for senior diapers, drone docking technology and an app that allows any smartphone camera to create 3D photos are among the technologies on display from seven startups at booth 51263 (Eureka Park).

Technologies in the areas of AI, machine learning, medical tech, and computer vision are represented in the startups' solutions. At CES, the startups will be showing product demos and pitching their technology from the RAVV booth in Eureka Park. See RAVV booth (51263 ).

Berkeley SkyDeck companies attending CES 2020 include:

LOVO - a synthetic voice creation platform that allows creators to supercharge their content by infusing customized AI voices. The human-like AI voices can deliver subtle emotions and emphasis, reducing the need for creators to go through the difficult process of using human voiceover artists.

HEROTECH8 - drone docking station technology enables a drone to be remotely and rapidly deployed and recovered whenever needed, without the need for an operating team to be on site to deploy, operate, recover and recharge the drone.

Concha Labs - a solution for hearing loss with patented, NSF-sponsored, self-fitting technology that can turn any hearing device, including smartphone and earbuds, into a self-programmable hearing aid.

Humm - A wearable patch that makes learning faster and easier by strengthening the mental circuits which regulate memory in the brain.

Monit - a smart healthcare company with an IoT senior diaper care solution to help caregivers for healthier and happier seniors.

LucidPix - a software solution that turns any smartphone camera into a 3D camera, making photos really pop, creating an immersive experience that can be shared on social media or directly with friends.

Kiwibot - small, last-mile food delivery robots active throughout UC Berkeley campus, making 30,000 deliveries since 2017; now delivering food to students at 12 more universities across the country.

Each day throughout CES, the SkyDeck startups will demo their solutions and present their ideas during special pitch sessions on the booth's stage.

SkyDeck is a global hub for entrepreneurship and provides its startup participants with access to top advisors, investors and world-class experts. "At SkyDeck we are looking for moonshots, and the companies demonstrating at CES are great examples of the types of technology our startups are developing," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, Berkeley SkyDeck. "Coming to this incredible show gives our SkyDeck companies an opportunity to bring their solutions to a huge international audience."

For more information visit Berkeley SkyDeck at skydeck.berkeley.edu.

ABOUT BERKELEY SKYDECK

Berkeley SkyDeck is a top global accelerator. Named by Forbes in 2019 as one of the top five university accelerators, SkyDeck is UC Berkeley's premier startup accelerator and a joint program of the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, the College of Engineering, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research. SkyDeck combines the hands-on mentorship of startup accelerators with the vast resources of its world-class research university. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 240 advisors, 50 industry partners, and a network of more than 500,000 UC Berkeley alumni. SkyDeck also stands alone as the only accelerator which provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, bringing funds back to UC Berkeley with the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

925-631-0553 office

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: UC Berkeley SkyDeck

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572066/Berkeley-SkyDeck-to-Showcase-Latest-Innovations-in-Robotics-Health-Tech-and-more-at-CES