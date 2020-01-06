Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2020) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or the Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. John Bossio to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bossio is a registered Psychologist, having received a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology from City University, Bellevue, Washington in 2002 and Bachelor of Science in Family Studies from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, in 1991. He is a Member of both the Psychologists Association of Alberta and College of Alberta Psychologists. He is an avid investor and experienced Board Member. He has a network of contacts specializing in small cap, publicly traded companies. Mr. Bossio's appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Falcon also announces the resignation of Mr. Brian Crawford from Falcon's Board of Directors and as CFO of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Crawford for his many years of assistance and guidance and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Jim Farley, a current Falcon director will replace Mr. Crawford as interim CFO.

Shares for debt

Falcon announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with a creditor to settle $86,000 by way of issuance of 250,000 common shares (valued at $.05/share) and a cash payment of 25,000. The share for debt transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: The Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; The Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; The Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury.

