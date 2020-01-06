Increasing Its Footprint and Expanding Therapeutic Expertise to Guide Sponsors Throughout the Clinical Development Lifecycle

Veristat, a full-service CRO, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of The Clinical Trial Company Ltd. (TCTC Group), a global Contract Research Organization headquartered in Europe. TCTC Group provides clinical operations, regulatory, personnel and medical services for full-service clinical studies and stand-alone clinical trials for biopharmaceutical companies throughout the world.

The acquisition of TCTC Group harnesses complementary strengths and provides added scale to deliver superior, state-of-the-art approaches to mitigate risk and achieve meaningful outcomes for sponsors and their patients around the globe. TCTC Group contributes a wealth of experience in gene and cell therapy, CNS and orphan disease trials; providing high-quality clinical research services to companies operating in these areas. Additionally, TCTC Group brings knowledge and experience in advising clients on trial strategies in advanced therapies. TCTC Group successfully executed trials for the first gene therapy approved in Europe setting the standard for other gene therapies in development.

"With the addition of TCTC Group, Veristat has gained a highly skilled team of experts to support our clients worldwide," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "Providing superior clinical services with our expanded team will enable us to better manage, recruit and run our clients' trials on a global scale. In recent years the industry has seen increased funding in CNS and gene therapy research. With the addition of the TCTC team, Veristat has bolstered our resources in this critical therapeutic category and obtained a leader in Advanced Therapy Clinical Trials."

The TCTC Group brings 17 years of European expertise in project management and clinical operations to Veristat. As part of the acquisition, Veristat will be retaining the seasoned staff of clinical experts and contractors that TCTC Group has cultivated. Ewan Campbell, co-founder and former Director of TCTC Group, will stay on to provide his experience and expertise to our joint clients. Ewan has worked in the industry 20+ years for many leading pharmaceutical companies including Merck Serono, Genzyme and Abbott. He has also been involved with two start-up biotech companies, both of which floated on the LSE.

"The team at TCTC Group are delighted to be part of Veristat," stated Ewan Campbell, co-founder and former Director of TCTC Group. "The acquisition by Veristat enhances our capabilities across all our services to proactively address the increased demand from sponsors. The combined people and service strengths will make Veristat the CRO of choice for small and medium biopharmaceutical companies who need assistance in bringing complex and novel therapies to patients worldwide."

