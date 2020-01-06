American Printing House: Hands-On Coding System Allows Students Who are Blind to Learn to Code

"Best of Innovation" Hands-On Coding System to Make CES Debut

LOUISVILLE, KN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Code Jumper allows children who are blind to learn computer coding alongside peers.

Computer coding can start you on a meaningful career path, but only if you have the access to learn it. Other tools that teach students are visually based using drag and drop. This doesn't work for children who are blind or visually impaired.

With Code Jumper students connect small pods, building strands of code. It takes block coding off the screen and puts it on the table in front of them. They can change sounds to create stories, songs, and jokes. The pods functions are indicated by a unique color and differently shaped knobs so that students can easily identify each pod by sight or touch. Students not only learn basic programming concepts, such as sequencing, iteration, selection, and variables, but also learn skills like computational thinking and debugging, which can serve them in all areas of life.

Code Jumper, originally designed by Microsoft, was developed by American Printing House for the Blind (APH).

"Every child should have equal access to the important jobs being created in the technology field. Code Jumper gives them that access and opens a path to a meaningful career," explains APH CEO, Craig Meador.

The Consumer Technology Association awarded Code Jumper and American Printing House (APH) with a highly coveted Best of Innovation Award. The award acknowledges the importance of creating technology that is inclusive and creates a future that belongs to everyone.

The media is invited to visit the APH booth at CES where they can get hands-on and make their own strands of code. Interviews will also be available. Booth 42146.

To set up an interview in advance, contact Jonathan Wahl at jwahl@aph.org or 502-216-9075. Code Jumper will be available for purchase in early 2020. For more information visit codejumper.com.

Note: The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Us

American Printing House for the Blind is a worldwide leader in designing innovative lifelong learning solutions for children and adults who are blind or visually impaired. In this fast-changing world, we believe in the power and necessity of learning to open the doors to educational success, satisfying employment, social inclusion, active citizenship, and personal well-being. We level the learning playing field by providing specialized technology, materials, products, and services that are essential for education and life. American Printing House for the Blind is headquartered at 1839 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.aph.org.

Contacts

Jonathan Wahl PR Manager Mobile: 5022169075 jwahl@aph.org www.codejumper.com



SOURCE: American Printing House

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572110/Hands-On-Coding-System-Allows-Students-Who-are-Blind-to-Learn-to-Code