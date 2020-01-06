The cataclysmic bushfire season ravaging the nation is a reminder of the risk climate change poses to Australia's economic and social prosperity. An international roadmap to freedom from fossil fuels by 2050 produced by the U.S.' Stanford University says Australia needs another 280 GW of solar and tens of billions of dollars of investment to turn down the heat.From pv magazine Australia. Australia's thinking on climate change and the energy transition must surely forever be informed by the inferno being suffered this summer. A Stanford University update on research into the transition to a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...