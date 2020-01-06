Former Infor and Oracle executive appointed to drive growth

Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications wherever they reside, today announced its board of directors has appointed Pam Murphy a seasoned executive in enterprise software as CEO, effective immediately. Interim CEO Charles Goodman will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Pam previously served as COO of Infor, the world's third largest enterprise software company. Prior to Infor, Pam operated across multiple leadership positions at Oracle Corp. and previously at Andersen Consulting and Arthur Andersen. Having held a variety of roles across North America, Europe and APAC, her background includes extensive experience in field sales and consulting and professional services operations, as well as deep operational experience in running global organizations. She is also a board member of Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK).

"We're excited to have Pam join us on our mission to protect critical assets from cybercriminals' ever-changing attacks," said Charles Goodman, chairman of Imperva. "As an accomplished executive who has led operations for some of the world's largest software companies, and demonstrated ability to deliver customer value on a massive scale, she is perfectly positioned to lead Imperva through our next phase of growth."

During her nine years as COO of Infor, Pam helped transform a business that was essentially a collection of acquisitions into one of the world's leading business application companies. Passionate about technology and product innovation, she was instrumental in building out Infor's cloud product roadmap and infrastructure partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), transforming the company from a legacy on-premises software company to an industry-leading enterprise SaaS provider.

"Imperva offers incredible solutions that help our customers navigate the complex and dynamic world of security, risk and compliance, while at the same time enabling progressive business transformation in an increasingly challenging marketplace," said Pam Murphy, CEO of Imperva. "I'm looking forward to building on the foundation laid by our outstanding leadership team and capitalizing on Imperva's market-leading products. Our relentless focus on our customers and their needs will always come first as we seize the many opportunities that lie ahead and significantly grow the business both domestically and internationally."

