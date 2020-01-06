In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) with DRM and Video-on-demand to augment the experience as Cinemo becomes a key enabler in the way content is delivered in the car

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, have announced that Cinemo Web Browser Pro, a dedicated Chromium based web browser embedded integration for automotive, will be featured at CES2020, to be held in Las Vegas Jan 7 10, 2020, paving the way for Video-on-demand to be delivered into the vehicle with effortless passenger interaction.

Cinemo Web Browser Pro includes Digital Right Management (DRM) support and will enable video hardware accelerated playback of VOD content, directly through the web browser. Content can be accessed intelligently and distributed in the car providing a seamless entertainment environment on the move, whilst Cinemo Web Browser Pro further extends the infotainment eco-system into the connected World opening up a vast array of options that truly inspire leaving nothing to the imagination.

VOD is a video media distribution system that allows users to access premium content without a traditional video entertainment device and without the constraints of a typical static broadcasting schedule. Cinemo Web Browser Pro joins a stunning array of Cinemo features that transform the digital cockpit into an in-vehicle home entertainment platform capable of delivering content and solutions from multiple sources. Cinemo is acknowledged for creating a paradigm shift in automotive entertainment and is an influencer with technologies that actively fashion a new type of personalized media experience.

"We believe assimilating VOD content in the car in a systematic and secure way is fundamental to passenger comfort, so we are delighted therefore to be able to preview Cinemo Web Browser Pro in the Cinemo suite during CES 2020," says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo.

The Cinemo team will be in attendance for appointment only meetings at the Santa Fe Suite 2992, Westgate Las Vegas Resort Casino.

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases. Please visit www.cinemo.com.

