Technavio has been monitoring the global medical marijuana market and the market is poised to grow by USD 25.25 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes and emergence of luxury cannabis products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Medical marijuana or medical cannabis is used to treat a variety of symptoms and conditions. The most abundant compounds found in cannabis include THC and CBD, which are primarily used to address symptoms in Parkinson's disease. Cannabis is also used to address symptoms such as sleep deprivation, optic nerve damage, and intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma. Dexanabinol, CT-3 (ajulemic acid), Cannabinor, HU 308, and HU 331 are some of the examples of medical marijuana, which are under clinical development. Thus, the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Marijuana Market Companies:

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis is headquartered in Canada and operates the business under various segments such as Medical Cannabis and Patient Counselling. The company offers Aurora THC Drops, Aurora 1:1 Drops, and Tower.

GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company offers Sativex (nabiximols) and Epidiolex (cannabidiol).

mCig

mCig is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Consulting and Construction, CBD, Vaporizers, Media, and Supplies. The company offers VitaCBD CBD Oil, VitaCBD CBD EJuice, VitaCBD CBD Tincture, and VitaCBD CBD Isolate.

Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana is headquartered in the US and offers products through a unified business segment. The company offers RSHO BLUE LABEL HEMP OIL, RSHO GOLD LABEL HEMP OIL, CANCHEW, and Rev!ve PM 500 mg.

United Cannabis

United Cannabis is headquartered in the US and offers products through a unified business segment. The company offers Prana Medicinal Capsules, Prana Sublingual, and PRANA TOPICAL.

Medical Marijuana Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Chronic pain

Nausea

Others

Medical Marijuana Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

