OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR OL GROUPE ON DECEMBER 31ST, 2019

Paris, January 1st 2020
Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:
- 342,349 shares
- € 57,391.82
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 533
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 354
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 204,309 shares for € 645,280.23
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 150,944 shares for € 483,802.22
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2019 on the liquidity account:
- 288,984 shares
- € 219,190.85
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 395
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 334
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 155,278 shares for € 462,227.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 160,810 shares for € 491,300.64
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
