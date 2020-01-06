GUION PARTNERS, INC.: Lindsay Guion Wins Award for Best Producer from New York Cinematography Awards

Lindsay Guion has been recognized by the New York Cinematography Awards for his work as executive producer of "Therapy," an award-winning short film

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Lindsay Guion, founder and CEO of GUION PARTNERS INC., is proud to announce that the producers of "Therapy" have won an award for "Best Producer" from the New York Cinematography Awards. Lindsay Guion, Lex Lewter, Mindy Rosairo, and Elle Monet were recognized for their contributions as producers of the project.

"Therapy" unfolds in a dream state haze, weaving a story of lovers caught up in the spell of passion and desire that soon dissolves into obsession, an ultimatum... and consequences.

In addition to acting as executive producer, Lindsay Guion globally represents Barachi, who is the lead actor of Therapy and also performs the music score.

The New York Cinematography Awards is a film competition for filmmakers worldwide. Judges of the competition evaluate projects based on the quality of film making, creativity, and storytelling ability.

"I am so proud of the tremendous success of this film. Since its release, Therapy has now won 20 awards," says Lindsay Guion.

"We expect the film to win more awards. This is an amazing sign of what's to come and I look forward to continue excelling in my work."

"Therapy" was also recently recognized by the 2019 Top Shorts Film Festival, IndieX Film Festival, New York Music Awards, Indie Short Festival, American Filmatic Arts Awards, International Independent Film Awards, Independent Shorts Awards, and the Accolade Global Film Competition.

For more information, visit https://lindsayguion.com/

About Lindsay Guion

Lindsay Guion is a prominent film and record producer and has been influential to many aspiring artists throughout his 20-year career in the industry. Having worked closely with many Grammy award-winning artists, Lindsay utilizes his creative expertise to recognize new talent. As an entrepreneur, executive, and entertainment professional, he brings a unique perspective to every one of his projects. Lindsay Guion is also a philanthropist. He is currently running a charitable campaign for the American Heart Association, a cause that he strongly believes in.

For more information, please visit https://charity.lindsayguion.com/.

Media contact:

Belinda Foster

GUION PARTNERS, INC.

+1.212.851.3730

+1424.222.0990

SOURCE: Guion Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572123/Lindsay-Guion-Wins-Award-for-Best-Producer-from-New-York-Cinematography-Awards