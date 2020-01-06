Regulatory News:

Onxeo (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO):

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux regarding Onxeo shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2019, settlement date:

341,069 shares

€13,897.05 in cash

During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

BUY 510,522 shares €327,615.49 656 executions SALE 380,311 shares €246,522.48 525 executions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at June 30, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

210,858 shares

€95,092.53 in cash

During the 1st half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

BUY 551,475 shares €486,463.73 866 executions SALE 451,712 shares €404,963.46 711 executions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up on December 3, 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

87,612 shares

€196,423.24 in cash

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

Onxeo's portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US under the name Beleodaq (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2018 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2019 under number D.19-0282, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company's website (www.onxeo.com).

APPENDIX

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 656 510,522 327,615.49 525 380,311 246,522.48 01/07/2019 4 4,000 3,160.00 42 28,493 22,794.40 02/07/2019 3 2,000 1,580.00 3 2,001 1,620.81 08/07/2019 4 3,000 2,370.00 09/07/2019 8 6,001 4,680.78 1 1 0.79 10/07/2019 6 5,000 3,850.00 11/07/2019 2 1,001 770.77 4 2,001 1,560.78 12/07/2019 5 4,250 3,272.50 2 1,004 783.12 15/07/2019 3 751 578.27 1 1 0.77 16/07/2019 2 2,000 1,520.00 1 749 576.73 18/07/2019 22 17,296 12,972.00 1 1 0.76 19/07/2019 4 1,705 1,261.70 2 275 206.25 22/07/2019 11 9,000 6,570.00 1 1 0.73 23/07/2019 6 5,922 4,204.62 18 9,999 7,299.27 24/07/2019 3 2,000 1,460.00 5 2,422 1,792.28 25/07/2019 2 958 728.08 29 22,304 16,951.04 26/07/2019 20 16,043 12,032.25 29/07/2019 2 1,000 740.00 30/07/2019 4 3,001 2,190.73 1 1 0.74 01/08/2019 9 6,000 4,320.00 02/08/2019 4 2,078 1,475.38 05/08/2019 14 12,000 8,520.00 2 1,000 710.00 06/08/2019 1 144 100.80 2 1,000 710.00 07/08/2019 7 6,856 4,799.20 08/08/2019 11 4,000 2,800.00 09/08/2019 18 29,001 20,300.70 16 19,850 14,292.00 12/08/2019 11 9,946 6,862.74 3 3,000 2,100.00 13/08/2019 21 16,317 11,095.56 14 9,047 6,332.90 14/08/2019 23 18,738 12,929.22 28 19,155 13,600.05 15/08/2019 22 24,000 15,840.00 16/08/2019 2 2,000 1,300.00 12 10,000 6,700.00 19/08/2019 8 7,000 4,760.00 20/08/2019 1 491 333.88 5 4,000 2,760.00 21/08/2019 5 4,000 2,760.00 5 4,000 2,800.00 22/08/2019 5 3,509 2,386.12 23/08/2019 7 5,001 3,350.67 4 2,201 1,496.68 26/08/2019 2 1,000 670.00 27/08/2019 2 186 124.62 1 1 0.67 28/08/2019 1 1 0.68 1 1 0.68 29/08/2019 11 6,125 4,042.50 30/08/2019 6 2,690 1,748.50 02/09/2019 3 3,000 1,980.00 11 7,015 4,700.05 03/09/2019 8 4,355 2,874.30 04/09/2019 2 645 419.25 05/09/2019 1 1,000 650.00 06/09/2019 3 2,001 1,300.65 1 1 0.65 09/09/2019 6 3,000 1,920.00 10/09/2019 6 6,000 3,840.00 12 9,000 5,940.00 11/09/2019 6 4,000 2,560.00 12/09/2019 17 22,999 14,259.38 13/09/2019 7 5,000 3,150.00 16/09/2019 1 1,000 630.00 17/09/2019 11 9,245 5,824.35 6 5,374 3,439.36 18/09/2019 12 6,755 4,188.10 5 4,000 2,520.00 19/09/2019 4 3,000 1,950.00 35 30,411 20,375.37 20/09/2019 18 15,000 9,450.00 23/09/2019 5 5,000 3,100.00 24/09/2019 1 1,000 610.00 25/09/2019 4 3,000 1,830.00 26/09/2019 1 81 49.41 27/09/2019 7 4,920 3,001.20 1 1 0.61 30/09/2019 1 1,000 600.00 2 1,254 777.48 01/10/2019 2 6,000 3,600.00 1 746 462.52 02/10/2019 2 2,000 1,200.00 03/10/2019 7 9,000 5,310.00 04/10/2019 2 1,592 923.36 07/10/2019 4 2,408 1,348.48 08/10/2019 1 1,000 540.00 09/10/2019 1 1 0.54 1 1 0.54 10/10/2019 1 1,000 530.00 11/10/2019 1 1,000 520.00 14/10/2019 3 2,000 1,000.00 15/10/2019 8 7,000 3,920.00 16/10/2019 14 12,000 7,200.00 17/10/2019 1 2,000 1,160.00 18/10/2019 1 1,000 560.00 21/10/2019 21 14,000 7,840.00 1 1,000 560.00 22/10/2019 1 1 0.55 1 1 0.55 23/10/2019 13 13,000 7,410.00 24/10/2019 13 8,301 4,648.56 2 376 214.32 25/10/2019 10 3,700 1,998.00 28/10/2019 2 2,000 1,080.00 29/10/2019 1 1 0.54 1 1 0.54 30/10/2019 1 1,000 550.00 31/10/2019 5 2,001 1,060.53 1 1 0.55 01/11/2019 3 2,001 1,040.52 5 3,672 1,982.88 04/11/2019 5 1,329 717.66 05/11/2019 3 3,000 1,650.00 5 4,000 2,240.00 06/11/2019 6 5,000 2,750.00 8 6,625 3,710.00 07/11/2019 6 3,000 1,650.00 2 1,001 560.56 08/11/2019 3 999 559.44 11/11/2019 1 1,000 550.00 1 1 0.56 12/11/2019 2 2,000 1,100.00 2 1,999 1,119.44 13/11/2019 8 6,000 3,300.00 10 7,963 4,459.28 14/11/2019 13 9,525 5,524.50 44 31,528 18,601.52 15/11/2019 18 14,475 8,250.75 18/11/2019 2 2,000 1,120.00 19/11/2019 14 8,152 4,646.64 15 15,000 8,700.00 20/11/2019 10 6,848 3,834.88 1 1,000 560.00 21/11/2019 3 3,000 1,650.00 1 1,000 570.00 22/11/2019 2 2,000 1,100.00 7 3,000 1,650.00 25/11/2019 2 2,000 1,100.00 8 2,545 1,425.20 26/11/2019 8 4,454 2,449.70 5 3,455 1,934.80 27/11/2019 4 1,929 1,060.95 1 1 0.56 28/11/2019 1 1 0.55 3 2,001 1,120.56 29/11/2019 6 4,100 2,255.00 1 500 275.00 02/12/2019 3 2,517 1,359.18 03/12/2019 1 1 0.53 1 1 0.53 04/12/2019 12 5,001 2,650.53 1 1 0.53 05/12/2019 3 2,000 1,040.00 5 2,500 1,325.00 06/12/2019 1 500 265.00 4 4,000 2,160.00 09/12/2019 6 3,605 1,910.65 1 1 0.55 10/12/2019 2 1,395 725.40 11/12/2019 1 1 0.52 1 1 0.52 12/12/2019 8 5,463 2,950.02 19 15,588 8,573.40 13/12/2019 3 3,000 1,620.00 16/12/2019 3 2,489 1,344.06 17/12/2019 5 3,168 1,679.04 18/12/2019 2 1,880 977.60 19/12/2019 2 1,000 540.00 23/12/2019 2 2,000 1,040.00 27/12/2019 1 1,000 510.00 30/12/2019 1 1,000 530.00 31/12/2019 2 2,000 1,080.00 26 20,910 11,500.50

A Public Limited Company with Share Capital of 12,683,913.25 euros

Registered Address 49, boulevard du Général Martial Valin 75015 Paris

Paris Trade and Companies' Register 410 910 095

