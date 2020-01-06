Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 6 January 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 65,748 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 1770p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 138,014 ordinary shares held in treasury and 13,380,785 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 13,518,799.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary