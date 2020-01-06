SpendEdge has been monitoring the global geographic information system market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005786/en/

Read the 128-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Geographic Information System Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top service providers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Smart cities are gradually becoming global phenomena. The execution of this concept involves the usage of geospatial technology to gather business intelligence that aids in ensuring public safety and helps civic authorities to function more effectively. Governments across regions are leveraging geospatial solutions in the transportation sector for highway maintenance, traffic modeling, route planning, and accident analysis. Such extensive usages are contributing to spend growth in the geographic information system market during the forecast period.

In terms of spend share, North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Buyers from the government, real estate, and retail sectors are the primary purchasers of GIS in North America. Most of the European countries are equipped with a sound IT infrastructure and people have better awareness about the evolving technologies. This makes them more likely to invest in the geographic information system market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Geographic Information System Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

According to the forecasts, a substantial hike in insurance claim amounts will force geographic information system service providers to operate on low-profit margins. To compensate for this, suppliers will increase their service charge which will have an inflationary impact on the overall price structure in the global geographic information system market. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid geographic information system service providers to sustain their profit margins. Such service providers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without hurting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top geographic information system service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

Hexagon AB- One of the leading players in the sensor, software and autonomous solutions sectors, Hexagon specializes in geospatial and geosystem technologies. It is known to deliver 5D smart digital world with location intelligence and create smart digital realities from different views with robust technologies that can capture, measure, and visualize data.

Pitney Bowes- Among a range of cutting-edge products, Pitney Bowes specializes in geoprocessing and flexible GIS solutions to help companies derive enhanced insights and achieve true location intelligence. Its clients include IBM, SOVOS, MAPFRE, Rexall, among others.

Alphabet Inc. The implementation of GIS solutions entails fringe expenditures which can significantly increase the TCO of the software. Some of these costs include installation, maintenance, support, and media fees, and training, consulting, and customization expenses. It is advised that prior to engaging with this service provider, buyers insist on a detailed estimate of TCO.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the geographic information system market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Geographic information system market spend segmentation by region

Geographic information system supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for geographic information system service providers

Geographic information system service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the geographic information system market

Geographic information system pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the geographic information system market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Programmable Logic Controllers Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Projector Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005786/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us