How a 16 Year Struggle with Acne Unexpectedly Turned into a MultiMillion Dollar Skincare Business Called Averr Aglow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2020 / Camille Chulick was inspired by her own experiences with breakouts to create her company Averr Aglow and its line of natural-based skincare products.

"I've been through it all, from spending literally thousands of dollars on over-the-counter and expensive skincare products and countless visits to dermatologists to drastic methods like birth control, prescription drugs, strict diets, clean eating, and supplements. After battling with cystic acne for 16 years, it started to feel like it was something that couldn't be won," Chulick said.

"I got to a point where I was desperate and tired. Tired of people saying that I would grow out of it, being let down by another skincare brand promising me clear and glowing skin in a few days, or of the dermatologist saying that this next prescription drug will be the one that will fix my acne. The thought of living like this for the rest of my life just couldn't find a place in my head. All I ever wanted was to wake up and feel beautiful, to walk out of the house and feel confident in my own skin."

Chulick said her frustration led her down a road where she did a ton of research, visited doctors, dermatologists, estheticians, and other sources and read studies that helped her finally see the whole picture with breakouts.

"Once I understood, I then saw all the flaws in everything I was trying." Chulick said. From that point she and her husband decided to formulate their own natural-based skincare products to help other women who have this same challenging issue.

"You see, the problem with 99 percent of skincare products is that they treat acne as if it's caused by customers' dirty habits. It tries to remove the bad bacteria at all costs," Chulick said, adding that in reality, breakout prone skin has to accomplish five things: 1. Eliminate bad bacteria 2. Help good bacteria flourish 3. Exfoliate dead skin without being too harsh 4. Balance sebum 5. Nourish the skin with nutrients to help it become healthy and glowing.

"The second problem is, most skincare products contain only a few active ingredients that claim to do the job. The reality is, a good skincare routine needs to have multiple vitamins and minerals in order to be successful. That's what our skincare products do," Chulick said.

"Honestly I never intended to create a skincare brand, I just wanted to fix my problem, but after seeing the results on my own skin, my friends started to ask me to share products with them and eventually we started creating batches in our kitchen about four years ago. We made hundreds of batches until we came to our first formula. We have since made thousands of batches and worked with many chemists in the industry to refine our products in providing the most amazing results possible. Since then, we have helped over 20,000 women heal their skin and have expanded operations. We are excited to introduce a new product line coming soon for those looking for a natural-based routine that helps with a forever, radiant glow."

The Averr Aglow products provide women who are dealing with breakouts and have already tried other products unsuccessfully with a more natural and sensitive based solution to help not only clear up their complexion but also restore the feel and look of their skin.

While Averr Aglow is an e-commerce company based in Atlanta, Georgia, Chulick said she ships her products all over the country. "Over the past four years we have excitedly expanded operations, our team, products, and customer experience. Everything is made in the United States and international shipping is also an option."

As Chulick noted, she and her customers have a great deal in common.

"I had burned through products, doctors, and diets trying to see results leaving me frustrated. My customers have shared the same feelings I had in that they feel hopeless and, in many cases, skeptical to try the products because they have wasted so much time and money in the past," she said.

"The best messages I get from my customers are the ones that almost apologize for being so skeptical in the beginning but they bought them anyways because they could relate to my story. They are then pleasantly surprised or shocked at how well they actually work.

"While I love hearing about how my products are changing women's lives, I think the part I love the most is the shock from the results they get. I remember the first day I looked in the mirror and said, "This actually works!' I now get to relive that moment with every new customer."

