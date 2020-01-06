Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2019:

9,987 shares,

€7,056,821.31

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,576

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,540

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 97,060 shares for €19,214,990.27

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 93,499 shares for €18,642,964.51

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

6,426 shares,

€7,640,980.73

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,044

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,245

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 162,641 shares for €25,936,885.31

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 196,242 shares for €31,225,286.61

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

14,000 shares

€6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

