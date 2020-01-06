ECA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Toulon, 6 January 2020,6:00 p.m
Under the liquidity contract granted by ECA to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:
- Number of ECA shares: 864
- Cash balance: €48,051.53
During the second half of 2019, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|27,833 shares
|€703,768.72
|770 transactions
|SELL
|28,084 Shares
|711,853.21
|827 transactions
As at 28 June 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of ECA shares: 1,115
- Cash balance: €39,967.04
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of ECA shares: 1,634
- Cash balance: €50,000
