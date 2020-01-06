ECA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Toulon, 6 January 2020,6:00 p.m

Under the liquidity contract granted by ECA to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

Number of ECA shares: 864

Cash balance: €48,051.53

During the second half of 2019, a total of:

PURCHASE 27,833 shares €703,768.72 770 transactions SELL 28,084 Shares 711,853.21 827 transactions

As at 28 June 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of ECA shares: 1,115

Cash balance: €39,967.04

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of ECA shares: 1,634

Cash balance: €50,000

