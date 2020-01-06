Anzeige
ECA: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Toulon, 6 January 2020,6:00 p.m

Under the liquidity contract granted by ECA to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

  • Number of ECA shares: 864
  • Cash balance: €48,051.53

During the second half of 2019, a total of:

PURCHASE27,833 shares €703,768.72770 transactions
SELL28,084 Shares711,853.21827 transactions

As at 28 June 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of ECA shares: 1,115
  • Cash balance: €39,967.04

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of ECA shares: 1,634
  • Cash balance: €50,000
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGiak5pmk2abmmmdkp5nZ5ZjZmiVmmSZbJXLmWluaJ6aapuUnZxkZ8qbZm9immps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61556-eca_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2019.pdf

