PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 6 January 2020, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

  • Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 45,316
  • Cash balance: €69,638.69

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723
  • Cash balance: €47,711.26

During the second half of 2019, a total of:

Purchase82,364 shares €210,660.8196 transactions
Sell73,251 shares €188,467.3192 transactions
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGlrachqZJyWyZ5uaJhqZmppZ5tllWmWmpXImJacacmcZ2mSnJqWbseVZm9immpq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61554-prodways-group_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2019.pdf

