PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 6 January 2020, 6:00 p.m.,
Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:
- Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 45,316
- Cash balance: €69,638.69
For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723
- Cash balance: €47,711.26
During the second half of 2019, a total of:
|Purchase
|82,364 shares
|€210,660.81
|96 transactions
|Sell
|73,251 shares
|€188,467.31
|92 transactions
