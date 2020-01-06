PRODWAYS: Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Paris, 6 January 2020, 6:00 p.m.,

Under the liquidity contract granted by PRODWAYS GROUP to brokerage firm PORTZAMPARC-BNP PARIBAS GROUP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 45,316

Cash balance: €69,638.69

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract dated 31 December 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of PRODWAYS GROUP shares: 49,723

Cash balance: €47,711.26

During the second half of 2019, a total of:

Purchase 82,364 shares €210,660.81 96 transactions Sell 73,251 shares €188,467.31 92 transactions

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGlrachqZJyWyZ5uaJhqZmppZ5tllWmWmpXImJacacmcZ2mSnJqWbseVZm9immpq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61554-prodways-group_full-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-31.12.2019.pdf