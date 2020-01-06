Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2020

WKN: A2JNET ISIN: FR0010722819 
06.01.20
08:10 Uhr
20,100 Euro
-0,500
-2,43 %
KALRAY: LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

Grenoble, France, January 6, 2020 - On December 31, 2019 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:
- 6,744 shares,
- Cash balance: €194,580.44

Transactions during the second half 2019:

BUY29,961 shares €458,496.46507 transactions
SELL31,969 shares €502,524.90516 transactions

As a reminder, on June 28, 2019, the totals of the liquidity account were:
- 8,752 shares,
- Cash balance: €150,552.00

Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:
- 0 shares,
- Cash balance: €250,000.00



ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.



CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS
Loic Hamon
investors@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline LESAGE
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79		MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic Hamon
communication@kalrayinc.com
+33 4 76 18 90 71

ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
+ 33 4 72 18 04 92



Appendice H2 2019

BuySell
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCash balance
in EUR		Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCash balance
in EUR
TOTAL50729 961458 496,4651631 969502 524,90
01/07/201917116,2000
02/07/201911993303,442003350,16
03/07/201914066442504179,25
04/07/201900041031731,35
05/07/201931101839,51064210933,52
08/07/2019000217290,7
09/07/201900041242129,4
10/07/20190631092,4050872,5
11/07/201921342336,6000
12/07/201911502617,5000
15/07/201951292244,85210174
16/07/201915086543976877,79
17/07/20191117,3552203819,99
18/07/201900061482608,5
19/07/20191508702681195
22/07/201922654624,253641121,4
23/07/20193210369651532708,25
24/07/201900051763114,2
25/07/201900063946990,19
26/07/201941502640238674,5
29/07/2019764411109000
30/07/201963255573,75210172,5
31/07/201900044107075,49
01/08/20191310561808474598044,98
02/08/2019358521492558
05/08/201962043443,7000
06/08/20191233,932003397
07/08/201931121892,31166211297,03
08/08/2019120344000
09/08/20191203441351,6
12/08/201941502580000
13/08/201962374028,45000
14/08/201941933229,55140678
15/08/2019110166150825
16/08/20190001116,65
19/08/201900074116971,59
20/08/2019125425000
21/08/2019358982,21116,9
22/08/2019140676000
23/08/2019223388,4000
26/08/20193671121,6958410103,2
27/08/201921101893000
28/08/201931212069000
29/08/201931101859000
30/08/201923050731612728,95
02/09/201931963319,91000
03/09/201900031182024,6
04/09/20193165283821252160
05/09/201954297360,4150860
06/09/201952243789,414951615
09/09/20190004851453,5
10/09/2019662110529,374447592,4
11/09/2019103966720,633505980
12/09/201983926517,7131512544,46
13/09/201962684387,71651079
16/09/201900011913122,85
17/09/201934006542,643095082,15
18/09/201922704458,5152694456,04
19/09/201900044527616,79
20/09/201943656205000
23/09/201963155266,99000
24/09/20191891455,15145738
25/09/20191651075,753661098,9
26/09/201943004925,01000
27/09/201900092654364,76
30/09/201941502497,5000
01/10/201931001640000
02/10/201942654319,51116,5
03/10/20194609752741209,9
04/10/2019216259,2140652
07/10/201963495650,5542253647,5
08/10/201994887823,7153505645,01
09/10/2019868610674,092761194,4
10/10/201953204879,01237568,75
11/10/201943565387,8162413656,31
14/10/2019104426640,43000
15/10/201931051548,7541892805,4
16/10/201983084554,823104619,5
17/10/201962153178,3150747,5
18/10/20191684412327,041293913748,93
21/10/201963054420,4966499547,31
22/10/201972874277,9174426620,19
23/10/201951782677,373294986,29
24/10/201982153227,3442023050,4
25/10/201911352011,5117254,15
28/10/201972293402,4652353516,26
29/10/201941111653,25250745
30/10/201995067449,89227395,55
31/10/2019226228847,081495514044,13
01/11/20191086112088,013801146
04/11/20194871225,411113616066,33
05/11/20191871218683411888,84
06/11/201964996983,6531752450
07/11/201963444808,54000
08/11/201994676469,5854656498,51
11/11/2019358800,4138528,2
12/11/20191100138511001390
13/11/201972954032160831
14/11/201902903921022298,75
15/11/2019104666089,5921501965
18/11/201916121215080,0735717128,82
19/11/201954435278,3976738489,56
20/11/201935677066,6366187735,01
21/11/201923895154,2567289369,21
22/11/2019437488,663264402,24
25/11/201955677452,4851251661,5
26/11/201957289295,3242112749,14
27/11/201914105104,552032528,61
28/11/20194440554442573277,44
29/11/20194105131721051328,25
02/12/20191851045,5250620
03/12/20193759389121615522,24
04/12/201943003939,992981309,2
05/12/201962423130,25135462
06/12/201900022152729
09/12/201913240875987774
10/12/2019142533,4150637,5
11/12/201921251592,541401796
12/12/201916584563054047,99
13/12/201954956380,5994212412,36
16/12/201964517762,318123921438,66
17/12/20191277413289,51184515077,5
18/12/20191085114419,7718128122012,83
19/12/201932103644,9921091904,5
20/12/201900095108938,52
23/12/20194801463,251767312278,68
24/12/20194150282331552937,25
27/12/2019862512001,251464012378,56
30/12/20190002362412517,69
31/12/20190001165413830,99



Appendice H1 2019

BuySell
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesNumber of transactionsNumber of shares
TOTAL54024 790411 595,1960529 700484 134,42
02/01/2019000360693
03/01/2019227311,65110115,5
04/01/201931902182,8316122414333,9
07/01/2019214161,8471601861,5
08/01/20192780,9221201402,6
09/01/2019000117979739,98
10/01/201900094145529,8
11/01/2019120279,2166719407,82
14/01/2019106499157,3341211729,99
15/01/2019103424759,82000
16/01/2019885412098,7929111116182,38
17/01/2019150775125348389,62
18/01/2019863710383,4220108717818,65
21/01/201900022111819284,16
22/01/20190001779514116,34
23/01/201931181631326,3661712954,61
24/01/2019150850,583245605,39
25/01/2019000164337451,5
28/01/20193901572,881165811523,16
29/01/20191496516826,61000
30/01/2019124768155,563455967,74
31/01/201973966798,7352053552,4
01/02/201921492533103365788,41
04/02/2019000114207242,65
05/02/20193175301095699898,78
06/02/20191762810907,9893496184,49
07/02/20194661129,4461632855,01
08/02/2019114237234,57000
11/02/2019000000
12/02/201951262128,8861282174,6
13/02/20191176712723,61122371,36
14/02/20192801285,531732820,73
15/02/201996109728,42931493,37
18/02/2019000173395460,24
19/02/2019160966000
20/02/201941051690,5862293719,97
21/02/20190001364910649,18
22/02/201952203624,136 3555880,29
25/02/201916100,62104768006,13
26/02/201982323951,0572554432,41
27/02/201951672917,6772504411,5
28/02/2019127483,373886964,13
01/03/201931432565,713751352,7
04/03/20193150268561061911,12
05/03/2019123616401,911172088,45
06/03/2019113696446,653841480,52
07/03/201992524347,5153932,8
08/03/201982283843,034681181,7
11/03/201972444067,75000
12/03/201994967969,83110166,2
13/03/201981903012,85140636
14/03/201974447553,5912100517370,42
15/03/2019115679562,8532063513,54
18/03/201951682798,72881469,6
19/03/201952123497,92130496,2
20/03/201994427232,14000
21/03/20192801293,521101783
22/03/201900043806182,49
25/03/201984266847,82116258,3
26/03/201941262030,4842003270
27/03/2019125608927,63230478,5
28/03/201981041653,61751196,25
29/03/201972804434,5111174,9
01/04/201913047173555601,51
02/04/201992093286,3130475,5
03/04/201993315151,06212185,5
04/04/20191345,93751150
05/04/20193100153054757355
08/04/201900014103816677,65
09/04/20191076713392,821876413363,05
10/04/20195120207874357624,25
11/04/201954888540103756625,24
12/04/201921652879,9955509672,03
15/04/201963015340,3121502670
16/04/201900051953493,5
17/04/201973756676,91254966,6
18/04/20192671165,8000
19/04/2019000000
23/04/201982774781,2442123697,56
24/04/20194196338161903307,01
25/04/201983155382000
26/04/201900031202042
29/04/2019000340687,25
30/04/201900011001720
02/05/20195901535129495,9
03/05/201900051672844,19
06/05/2019000120340
07/05/2019325042153641093,65
08/05/201900053335646,02
09/05/20194125212531752990,24
10/05/201900042103579,01
13/05/201934958384,2624507695
14/05/201974106981,2364317371,22
15/05/2019251872,1000
16/05/201900032243837,7
17/05/2019000000
20/05/201900021472528,4
21/05/2019000115258
22/05/201932153682,991586
23/05/2019103305643,3000
24/05/201916101,731151974,75
27/05/20193891512,2531753001,25
28/05/2019103876476,64000
29/05/201974006256,9642203524,99
30/05/2019000992914728,64
31/05/201900041252023,75
03/06/2019213210,631001630
04/06/201921432316,6320327
05/06/2019144712,8160972
06/06/201900032383855,6
07/06/2019000981513483,69
10/06/201900012504312,5
11/06/20192721239,5000
12/06/201931212081,2000
13/06/20195130222511502587,5
14/06/201900063255644,99
17/06/201974016872,22123394,45
18/06/201962414067,36000
19/06/201941282114,53681130,7
20/06/201941191947,05342695,1
21/06/2019260987000
24/06/201932053381126429
25/06/2019130493,532003317,5
26/06/20190003821376,7
27/06/2019232536241689,35
28/06/201961933213,04000
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZtsZp1nZJqcnmttZZaWm5aWa29mlmTJaZWak2Rtk5zIbXJhxmhnaZ3KZm9immlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61547-cp_kalray_liquidity-contract_31.12.2019_vdef_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
