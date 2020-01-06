KALRAY: LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

Grenoble, France, January 6, 2020 - On December 31, 2019 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:
- 6,744 shares,
- Cash balance: €194,580.44
Transactions during the second half 2019:
|BUY
|29,961 shares
|€458,496.46
|507 transactions
|SELL
|31,969 shares
|€502,524.90
|516 transactions
As a reminder, on June 28, 2019, the totals of the liquidity account were:
- 8,752 shares,
- Cash balance: €150,552.00
Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:
- 0 shares,
- Cash balance: €250,000.00
ABOUT KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.
Appendice H2 2019
|Buy
|Sell
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Cash balance
in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Cash balance
in EUR
|TOTAL
|507
|29 961
|458 496,46
|516
|31 969
|502 524,90
|01/07/2019
|1
|7
|116,2
|0
|0
|0
|02/07/2019
|1
|199
|3303,4
|4
|200
|3350,16
|03/07/2019
|1
|40
|664
|4
|250
|4179,25
|04/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|103
|1731,35
|05/07/2019
|3
|110
|1839,5
|10
|642
|10933,52
|08/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|290,7
|09/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|124
|2129,4
|10/07/2019
|0
|63
|1092,4
|0
|50
|872,5
|11/07/2019
|2
|134
|2336,6
|0
|0
|0
|12/07/2019
|1
|150
|2617,5
|0
|0
|0
|15/07/2019
|5
|129
|2244,85
|2
|10
|174
|16/07/2019
|1
|50
|865
|4
|397
|6877,79
|17/07/2019
|1
|1
|17,35
|5
|220
|3819,99
|18/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|6
|148
|2608,5
|19/07/2019
|1
|50
|870
|2
|68
|1195
|22/07/2019
|2
|265
|4624,25
|3
|64
|1121,4
|23/07/2019
|3
|210
|3696
|5
|153
|2708,25
|24/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|5
|176
|3114,2
|25/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|6
|394
|6990,19
|26/07/2019
|4
|150
|2640
|2
|38
|674,5
|29/07/2019
|7
|644
|11109
|0
|0
|0
|30/07/2019
|6
|325
|5573,75
|2
|10
|172,5
|31/07/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|410
|7075,49
|01/08/2019
|13
|1056
|18084
|7
|459
|8044,98
|02/08/2019
|3
|5
|85
|2
|149
|2558
|05/08/2019
|6
|204
|3443,7
|0
|0
|0
|06/08/2019
|1
|2
|33,9
|3
|200
|3397
|07/08/2019
|3
|112
|1892,3
|11
|662
|11297,03
|08/08/2019
|1
|20
|344
|0
|0
|0
|09/08/2019
|1
|20
|344
|1
|3
|51,6
|12/08/2019
|4
|150
|2580
|0
|0
|0
|13/08/2019
|6
|237
|4028,45
|0
|0
|0
|14/08/2019
|4
|193
|3229,55
|1
|40
|678
|15/08/2019
|1
|10
|166
|1
|50
|825
|16/08/2019
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16,65
|19/08/2019
|0
|0
|0
|7
|411
|6971,59
|20/08/2019
|1
|25
|425
|0
|0
|0
|21/08/2019
|3
|58
|982,2
|1
|1
|16,9
|22/08/2019
|1
|40
|676
|0
|0
|0
|23/08/2019
|2
|23
|388,4
|0
|0
|0
|26/08/2019
|3
|67
|1121,6
|9
|584
|10103,2
|27/08/2019
|2
|110
|1893
|0
|0
|0
|28/08/2019
|3
|121
|2069
|0
|0
|0
|29/08/2019
|3
|110
|1859
|0
|0
|0
|30/08/2019
|2
|30
|507
|3
|161
|2728,95
|02/09/2019
|3
|196
|3319,91
|0
|0
|0
|03/09/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|118
|2024,6
|04/09/2019
|3
|165
|2838
|2
|125
|2160
|05/09/2019
|5
|429
|7360,4
|1
|50
|860
|06/09/2019
|5
|224
|3789,41
|4
|95
|1615
|09/09/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|85
|1453,5
|10/09/2019
|6
|621
|10529,3
|7
|444
|7592,4
|11/09/2019
|10
|396
|6720,6
|3
|350
|5980
|12/09/2019
|8
|392
|6517,71
|3
|151
|2544,46
|13/09/2019
|6
|268
|4387,7
|1
|65
|1079
|16/09/2019
|0
|0
|0
|1
|191
|3122,85
|17/09/2019
|3
|400
|6542,6
|4
|309
|5082,15
|18/09/2019
|2
|270
|4458,51
|5
|269
|4456,04
|19/09/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|452
|7616,79
|20/09/2019
|4
|365
|6205
|0
|0
|0
|23/09/2019
|6
|315
|5266,99
|0
|0
|0
|24/09/2019
|1
|89
|1455,15
|1
|45
|738
|25/09/2019
|1
|65
|1075,75
|3
|66
|1098,9
|26/09/2019
|4
|300
|4925,01
|0
|0
|0
|27/09/2019
|0
|0
|0
|9
|265
|4364,76
|30/09/2019
|4
|150
|2497,5
|0
|0
|0
|01/10/2019
|3
|100
|1640
|0
|0
|0
|02/10/2019
|4
|265
|4319,5
|1
|1
|16,5
|03/10/2019
|4
|60
|975
|2
|74
|1209,9
|04/10/2019
|2
|16
|259,2
|1
|40
|652
|07/10/2019
|6
|349
|5650,55
|4
|225
|3647,5
|08/10/2019
|9
|488
|7823,71
|5
|350
|5645,01
|09/10/2019
|8
|686
|10674,09
|2
|76
|1194,4
|10/10/2019
|5
|320
|4879,01
|2
|37
|568,75
|11/10/2019
|4
|356
|5387,81
|6
|241
|3656,31
|14/10/2019
|10
|442
|6640,43
|0
|0
|0
|15/10/2019
|3
|105
|1548,75
|4
|189
|2805,4
|16/10/2019
|8
|308
|4554,8
|2
|310
|4619,5
|17/10/2019
|6
|215
|3178,3
|1
|50
|747,5
|18/10/2019
|16
|844
|12327,04
|12
|939
|13748,93
|21/10/2019
|6
|305
|4420,49
|6
|649
|9547,31
|22/10/2019
|7
|287
|4277,91
|7
|442
|6620,19
|23/10/2019
|5
|178
|2677,3
|7
|329
|4986,29
|24/10/2019
|8
|215
|3227,34
|4
|202
|3050,4
|25/10/2019
|1
|135
|2011,5
|1
|17
|254,15
|28/10/2019
|7
|229
|3402,46
|5
|235
|3516,26
|29/10/2019
|4
|111
|1653,25
|2
|50
|745
|30/10/2019
|9
|506
|7449,89
|2
|27
|395,55
|31/10/2019
|22
|622
|8847,08
|14
|955
|14044,13
|01/11/2019
|10
|861
|12088,01
|3
|80
|1146
|04/11/2019
|4
|87
|1225,4
|11
|1136
|16066,33
|05/11/2019
|1
|87
|1218
|6
|834
|11888,84
|06/11/2019
|6
|499
|6983,65
|3
|175
|2450
|07/11/2019
|6
|344
|4808,54
|0
|0
|0
|08/11/2019
|9
|467
|6469,58
|5
|465
|6498,51
|11/11/2019
|3
|58
|800,4
|1
|38
|528,2
|12/11/2019
|1
|100
|1385
|1
|100
|1390
|13/11/2019
|7
|295
|4032
|1
|60
|831
|14/11/2019
|0
|290
|3921
|0
|22
|298,75
|15/11/2019
|10
|466
|6089,59
|2
|150
|1965
|18/11/2019
|16
|1212
|15080,07
|3
|571
|7128,82
|19/11/2019
|5
|443
|5278,39
|7
|673
|8489,56
|20/11/2019
|3
|567
|7066,63
|6
|618
|7735,01
|21/11/2019
|2
|389
|5154,25
|6
|728
|9369,21
|22/11/2019
|4
|37
|488,6
|6
|326
|4402,24
|25/11/2019
|5
|567
|7452,48
|5
|125
|1661,5
|26/11/2019
|5
|728
|9295,32
|4
|211
|2749,14
|27/11/2019
|1
|410
|5104,5
|5
|203
|2528,61
|28/11/2019
|4
|440
|5544
|4
|257
|3277,44
|29/11/2019
|4
|105
|1317
|2
|105
|1328,25
|02/12/2019
|1
|85
|1045,5
|2
|50
|620
|03/12/2019
|3
|75
|938
|9
|1216
|15522,24
|04/12/2019
|4
|300
|3939,99
|2
|98
|1309,2
|05/12/2019
|6
|242
|3130,25
|1
|35
|462
|06/12/2019
|0
|0
|0
|2
|215
|2729
|09/12/2019
|1
|32
|408
|7
|598
|7774
|10/12/2019
|1
|42
|533,4
|1
|50
|637,5
|11/12/2019
|2
|125
|1592,5
|4
|140
|1796
|12/12/2019
|1
|65
|845
|6
|305
|4047,99
|13/12/2019
|5
|495
|6380,5
|9
|942
|12412,36
|16/12/2019
|6
|451
|7762,3
|18
|1239
|21438,66
|17/12/2019
|12
|774
|13289,5
|11
|845
|15077,5
|18/12/2019
|10
|851
|14419,77
|18
|1281
|22012,83
|19/12/2019
|3
|210
|3644,99
|2
|109
|1904,5
|20/12/2019
|0
|0
|0
|9
|510
|8938,52
|23/12/2019
|4
|80
|1463,25
|17
|673
|12278,68
|24/12/2019
|4
|150
|2823
|3
|155
|2937,25
|27/12/2019
|8
|625
|12001,25
|14
|640
|12378,56
|30/12/2019
|0
|0
|0
|23
|624
|12517,69
|31/12/2019
|0
|0
|0
|11
|654
|13830,99
Appendice H1 2019
|Buy
|Sell
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|TOTAL
|540
|24 790
|411 595,19
|605
|29 700
|484 134,42
|02/01/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|60
|693
|03/01/2019
|2
|27
|311,65
|1
|10
|115,5
|04/01/2019
|3
|190
|2182,83
|16
|1224
|14333,9
|07/01/2019
|2
|14
|161,84
|7
|160
|1861,5
|08/01/2019
|2
|7
|80,92
|2
|120
|1402,6
|09/01/2019
|0
|0
|0
|11
|797
|9739,98
|10/01/2019
|0
|0
|0
|9
|414
|5529,8
|11/01/2019
|1
|20
|279,2
|16
|671
|9407,82
|14/01/2019
|10
|649
|9157,33
|4
|121
|1729,99
|15/01/2019
|10
|342
|4759,82
|0
|0
|0
|16/01/2019
|8
|854
|12098,79
|29
|1111
|16182,38
|17/01/2019
|1
|50
|775
|12
|534
|8389,62
|18/01/2019
|8
|637
|10383,42
|20
|1087
|17818,65
|21/01/2019
|0
|0
|0
|22
|1118
|19284,16
|22/01/2019
|0
|0
|0
|17
|795
|14116,34
|23/01/2019
|31
|1816
|31326,36
|6
|171
|2954,61
|24/01/2019
|1
|50
|850,5
|8
|324
|5605,39
|25/01/2019
|0
|0
|0
|16
|433
|7451,5
|28/01/2019
|3
|90
|1572,88
|11
|658
|11523,16
|29/01/2019
|14
|965
|16826,61
|0
|0
|0
|30/01/2019
|12
|476
|8155,5
|6
|345
|5967,74
|31/01/2019
|7
|396
|6798,73
|5
|205
|3552,4
|01/02/2019
|2
|149
|2533
|10
|336
|5788,41
|04/02/2019
|0
|0
|0
|11
|420
|7242,65
|05/02/2019
|3
|175
|3010
|9
|569
|9898,78
|06/02/2019
|17
|628
|10907,98
|9
|349
|6184,49
|07/02/2019
|4
|66
|1129,44
|6
|163
|2855,01
|08/02/2019
|11
|423
|7234,57
|0
|0
|0
|11/02/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12/02/2019
|5
|126
|2128,88
|6
|128
|2174,6
|13/02/2019
|11
|767
|12723,61
|1
|22
|371,36
|14/02/2019
|2
|80
|1285,5
|3
|173
|2820,73
|15/02/2019
|9
|610
|9728,4
|2
|93
|1493,37
|18/02/2019
|0
|0
|0
|17
|339
|5460,24
|19/02/2019
|1
|60
|966
|0
|0
|0
|20/02/2019
|4
|105
|1690,58
|6
|229
|3719,97
|21/02/2019
|0
|0
|0
|13
|649
|10649,18
|22/02/2019
|5
|220
|3624,13
|6
|355
|5880,29
|25/02/2019
|1
|6
|100,62
|10
|476
|8006,13
|26/02/2019
|8
|232
|3951,05
|7
|255
|4432,41
|27/02/2019
|5
|167
|2917,67
|7
|250
|4411,5
|28/02/2019
|1
|27
|483,3
|7
|388
|6964,13
|01/03/2019
|3
|143
|2565,71
|3
|75
|1352,7
|04/03/2019
|3
|150
|2685
|6
|106
|1911,12
|05/03/2019
|12
|361
|6401,9
|1
|117
|2088,45
|06/03/2019
|11
|369
|6446,65
|3
|84
|1480,52
|07/03/2019
|9
|252
|4347,5
|1
|53
|932,8
|08/03/2019
|8
|228
|3843,03
|4
|68
|1181,7
|11/03/2019
|7
|244
|4067,75
|0
|0
|0
|12/03/2019
|9
|496
|7969,83
|1
|10
|166,2
|13/03/2019
|8
|190
|3012,85
|1
|40
|636
|14/03/2019
|7
|444
|7553,59
|12
|1005
|17370,42
|15/03/2019
|11
|567
|9562,85
|3
|206
|3513,54
|18/03/2019
|5
|168
|2798,7
|2
|88
|1469,6
|19/03/2019
|5
|212
|3497,92
|1
|30
|496,2
|20/03/2019
|9
|442
|7232,14
|0
|0
|0
|21/03/2019
|2
|80
|1293,5
|2
|110
|1783
|22/03/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|380
|6182,49
|25/03/2019
|8
|426
|6847,82
|1
|16
|258,3
|26/03/2019
|4
|126
|2030,48
|4
|200
|3270
|27/03/2019
|12
|560
|8927,63
|2
|30
|478,5
|28/03/2019
|8
|104
|1653,6
|1
|75
|1196,25
|29/03/2019
|7
|280
|4434,5
|1
|11
|174,9
|01/04/2019
|1
|30
|471
|7
|355
|5601,51
|02/04/2019
|9
|209
|3286,3
|1
|30
|475,5
|03/04/2019
|9
|331
|5151,06
|2
|12
|185,5
|04/04/2019
|1
|3
|45,9
|3
|75
|1150
|05/04/2019
|3
|100
|1530
|5
|475
|7355
|08/04/2019
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1038
|16677,65
|09/04/2019
|10
|767
|13392,82
|18
|764
|13363,05
|10/04/2019
|5
|120
|2078
|7
|435
|7624,25
|11/04/2019
|5
|488
|8540
|10
|375
|6625,24
|12/04/2019
|2
|165
|2879,99
|5
|550
|9672,03
|15/04/2019
|6
|301
|5340,31
|2
|150
|2670
|16/04/2019
|0
|0
|0
|5
|195
|3493,5
|17/04/2019
|7
|375
|6676,91
|2
|54
|966,6
|18/04/2019
|2
|67
|1165,8
|0
|0
|0
|19/04/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23/04/2019
|8
|277
|4781,24
|4
|212
|3697,56
|24/04/2019
|4
|196
|3381
|6
|190
|3307,01
|25/04/2019
|8
|315
|5382
|0
|0
|0
|26/04/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|120
|2042
|29/04/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|687,25
|30/04/2019
|0
|0
|0
|1
|100
|1720
|02/05/2019
|5
|90
|1535
|1
|29
|495,9
|03/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|5
|167
|2844,19
|06/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|340
|07/05/2019
|3
|250
|4215
|3
|64
|1093,65
|08/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|5
|333
|5646,02
|09/05/2019
|4
|125
|2125
|3
|175
|2990,24
|10/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|210
|3579,01
|13/05/2019
|3
|495
|8384,26
|2
|450
|7695
|14/05/2019
|7
|410
|6981,23
|6
|431
|7371,22
|15/05/2019
|2
|51
|872,1
|0
|0
|0
|16/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|224
|3837,7
|17/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|2
|147
|2528,4
|21/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|258
|22/05/2019
|3
|215
|3682,99
|1
|5
|86
|23/05/2019
|10
|330
|5643,3
|0
|0
|0
|24/05/2019
|1
|6
|101,7
|3
|115
|1974,75
|27/05/2019
|3
|89
|1512,25
|3
|175
|3001,25
|28/05/2019
|10
|387
|6476,64
|0
|0
|0
|29/05/2019
|7
|400
|6256,96
|4
|220
|3524,99
|30/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|9
|929
|14728,64
|31/05/2019
|0
|0
|0
|4
|125
|2023,75
|03/06/2019
|2
|13
|210,6
|3
|100
|1630
|04/06/2019
|2
|143
|2316,6
|3
|20
|327
|05/06/2019
|1
|44
|712,8
|1
|60
|972
|06/06/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|238
|3855,6
|07/06/2019
|0
|0
|0
|9
|815
|13483,69
|10/06/2019
|0
|0
|0
|1
|250
|4312,5
|11/06/2019
|2
|72
|1239,5
|0
|0
|0
|12/06/2019
|3
|121
|2081,2
|0
|0
|0
|13/06/2019
|5
|130
|2225
|1
|150
|2587,5
|14/06/2019
|0
|0
|0
|6
|325
|5644,99
|17/06/2019
|7
|401
|6872,22
|1
|23
|394,45
|18/06/2019
|6
|241
|4067,36
|0
|0
|0
|19/06/2019
|4
|128
|2114,5
|3
|68
|1130,7
|20/06/2019
|4
|119
|1947,05
|3
|42
|695,1
|21/06/2019
|2
|60
|987
|0
|0
|0
|24/06/2019
|3
|205
|3381
|1
|26
|429
|25/06/2019
|1
|30
|493,5
|3
|200
|3317,5
|26/06/2019
|0
|0
|0
|3
|82
|1376,7
|27/06/2019
|2
|32
|536
|2
|41
|689,35
|28/06/2019
|6
|193
|3213,04
|0
|0
|0
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61547-cp_kalray_liquidity-contract_31.12.2019_vdef_en.pdf
