KALRAY: LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATUS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

Grenoble, France, January 6, 2020 - On December 31, 2019 and according to Kalray's agreement with Gilbert Dupont, the following means were dedicated to the liquidity contract:

- 6,744 shares,

- Cash balance: €194,580.44

Transactions during the second half 2019:

BUY 29,961 shares €458,496.46 507 transactions SELL 31,969 shares €502,524.90 516 transactions

As a reminder, on June 28, 2019, the totals of the liquidity account were:

- 8,752 shares,

- Cash balance: €150,552.00

Upon implementation of the the liquidity contract, the means were the following:

- 0 shares,

- Cash balance: €250,000.00





ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.







CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS

Loic Hamon

investors@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 79 MEDIA CONTACTS

Loic Hamon

communication@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

+ 33 4 72 18 04 92





Appendice H2 2019

Buy Sell Number of transactions Number of shares Cash balance

in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Cash balance

in EUR TOTAL 507 29 961 458 496,46 516 31 969 502 524,90 01/07/2019 1 7 116,2 0 0 0 02/07/2019 1 199 3303,4 4 200 3350,16 03/07/2019 1 40 664 4 250 4179,25 04/07/2019 0 0 0 4 103 1731,35 05/07/2019 3 110 1839,5 10 642 10933,52 08/07/2019 0 0 0 2 17 290,7 09/07/2019 0 0 0 4 124 2129,4 10/07/2019 0 63 1092,4 0 50 872,5 11/07/2019 2 134 2336,6 0 0 0 12/07/2019 1 150 2617,5 0 0 0 15/07/2019 5 129 2244,85 2 10 174 16/07/2019 1 50 865 4 397 6877,79 17/07/2019 1 1 17,35 5 220 3819,99 18/07/2019 0 0 0 6 148 2608,5 19/07/2019 1 50 870 2 68 1195 22/07/2019 2 265 4624,25 3 64 1121,4 23/07/2019 3 210 3696 5 153 2708,25 24/07/2019 0 0 0 5 176 3114,2 25/07/2019 0 0 0 6 394 6990,19 26/07/2019 4 150 2640 2 38 674,5 29/07/2019 7 644 11109 0 0 0 30/07/2019 6 325 5573,75 2 10 172,5 31/07/2019 0 0 0 4 410 7075,49 01/08/2019 13 1056 18084 7 459 8044,98 02/08/2019 3 5 85 2 149 2558 05/08/2019 6 204 3443,7 0 0 0 06/08/2019 1 2 33,9 3 200 3397 07/08/2019 3 112 1892,3 11 662 11297,03 08/08/2019 1 20 344 0 0 0 09/08/2019 1 20 344 1 3 51,6 12/08/2019 4 150 2580 0 0 0 13/08/2019 6 237 4028,45 0 0 0 14/08/2019 4 193 3229,55 1 40 678 15/08/2019 1 10 166 1 50 825 16/08/2019 0 0 0 1 1 16,65 19/08/2019 0 0 0 7 411 6971,59 20/08/2019 1 25 425 0 0 0 21/08/2019 3 58 982,2 1 1 16,9 22/08/2019 1 40 676 0 0 0 23/08/2019 2 23 388,4 0 0 0 26/08/2019 3 67 1121,6 9 584 10103,2 27/08/2019 2 110 1893 0 0 0 28/08/2019 3 121 2069 0 0 0 29/08/2019 3 110 1859 0 0 0 30/08/2019 2 30 507 3 161 2728,95 02/09/2019 3 196 3319,91 0 0 0 03/09/2019 0 0 0 3 118 2024,6 04/09/2019 3 165 2838 2 125 2160 05/09/2019 5 429 7360,4 1 50 860 06/09/2019 5 224 3789,41 4 95 1615 09/09/2019 0 0 0 4 85 1453,5 10/09/2019 6 621 10529,3 7 444 7592,4 11/09/2019 10 396 6720,6 3 350 5980 12/09/2019 8 392 6517,71 3 151 2544,46 13/09/2019 6 268 4387,7 1 65 1079 16/09/2019 0 0 0 1 191 3122,85 17/09/2019 3 400 6542,6 4 309 5082,15 18/09/2019 2 270 4458,51 5 269 4456,04 19/09/2019 0 0 0 4 452 7616,79 20/09/2019 4 365 6205 0 0 0 23/09/2019 6 315 5266,99 0 0 0 24/09/2019 1 89 1455,15 1 45 738 25/09/2019 1 65 1075,75 3 66 1098,9 26/09/2019 4 300 4925,01 0 0 0 27/09/2019 0 0 0 9 265 4364,76 30/09/2019 4 150 2497,5 0 0 0 01/10/2019 3 100 1640 0 0 0 02/10/2019 4 265 4319,5 1 1 16,5 03/10/2019 4 60 975 2 74 1209,9 04/10/2019 2 16 259,2 1 40 652 07/10/2019 6 349 5650,55 4 225 3647,5 08/10/2019 9 488 7823,71 5 350 5645,01 09/10/2019 8 686 10674,09 2 76 1194,4 10/10/2019 5 320 4879,01 2 37 568,75 11/10/2019 4 356 5387,81 6 241 3656,31 14/10/2019 10 442 6640,43 0 0 0 15/10/2019 3 105 1548,75 4 189 2805,4 16/10/2019 8 308 4554,8 2 310 4619,5 17/10/2019 6 215 3178,3 1 50 747,5 18/10/2019 16 844 12327,04 12 939 13748,93 21/10/2019 6 305 4420,49 6 649 9547,31 22/10/2019 7 287 4277,91 7 442 6620,19 23/10/2019 5 178 2677,3 7 329 4986,29 24/10/2019 8 215 3227,34 4 202 3050,4 25/10/2019 1 135 2011,5 1 17 254,15 28/10/2019 7 229 3402,46 5 235 3516,26 29/10/2019 4 111 1653,25 2 50 745 30/10/2019 9 506 7449,89 2 27 395,55 31/10/2019 22 622 8847,08 14 955 14044,13 01/11/2019 10 861 12088,01 3 80 1146 04/11/2019 4 87 1225,4 11 1136 16066,33 05/11/2019 1 87 1218 6 834 11888,84 06/11/2019 6 499 6983,65 3 175 2450 07/11/2019 6 344 4808,54 0 0 0 08/11/2019 9 467 6469,58 5 465 6498,51 11/11/2019 3 58 800,4 1 38 528,2 12/11/2019 1 100 1385 1 100 1390 13/11/2019 7 295 4032 1 60 831 14/11/2019 0 290 3921 0 22 298,75 15/11/2019 10 466 6089,59 2 150 1965 18/11/2019 16 1212 15080,07 3 571 7128,82 19/11/2019 5 443 5278,39 7 673 8489,56 20/11/2019 3 567 7066,63 6 618 7735,01 21/11/2019 2 389 5154,25 6 728 9369,21 22/11/2019 4 37 488,6 6 326 4402,24 25/11/2019 5 567 7452,48 5 125 1661,5 26/11/2019 5 728 9295,32 4 211 2749,14 27/11/2019 1 410 5104,5 5 203 2528,61 28/11/2019 4 440 5544 4 257 3277,44 29/11/2019 4 105 1317 2 105 1328,25 02/12/2019 1 85 1045,5 2 50 620 03/12/2019 3 75 938 9 1216 15522,24 04/12/2019 4 300 3939,99 2 98 1309,2 05/12/2019 6 242 3130,25 1 35 462 06/12/2019 0 0 0 2 215 2729 09/12/2019 1 32 408 7 598 7774 10/12/2019 1 42 533,4 1 50 637,5 11/12/2019 2 125 1592,5 4 140 1796 12/12/2019 1 65 845 6 305 4047,99 13/12/2019 5 495 6380,5 9 942 12412,36 16/12/2019 6 451 7762,3 18 1239 21438,66 17/12/2019 12 774 13289,5 11 845 15077,5 18/12/2019 10 851 14419,77 18 1281 22012,83 19/12/2019 3 210 3644,99 2 109 1904,5 20/12/2019 0 0 0 9 510 8938,52 23/12/2019 4 80 1463,25 17 673 12278,68 24/12/2019 4 150 2823 3 155 2937,25 27/12/2019 8 625 12001,25 14 640 12378,56 30/12/2019 0 0 0 23 624 12517,69 31/12/2019 0 0 0 11 654 13830,99





Appendice H1 2019

Buy Sell Number of transactions Number of shares Number of transactions Number of shares Number of transactions Number of shares TOTAL 540 24 790 411 595,19 605 29 700 484 134,42 02/01/2019 0 0 0 3 60 693 03/01/2019 2 27 311,65 1 10 115,5 04/01/2019 3 190 2182,83 16 1224 14333,9 07/01/2019 2 14 161,84 7 160 1861,5 08/01/2019 2 7 80,92 2 120 1402,6 09/01/2019 0 0 0 11 797 9739,98 10/01/2019 0 0 0 9 414 5529,8 11/01/2019 1 20 279,2 16 671 9407,82 14/01/2019 10 649 9157,33 4 121 1729,99 15/01/2019 10 342 4759,82 0 0 0 16/01/2019 8 854 12098,79 29 1111 16182,38 17/01/2019 1 50 775 12 534 8389,62 18/01/2019 8 637 10383,42 20 1087 17818,65 21/01/2019 0 0 0 22 1118 19284,16 22/01/2019 0 0 0 17 795 14116,34 23/01/2019 31 1816 31326,36 6 171 2954,61 24/01/2019 1 50 850,5 8 324 5605,39 25/01/2019 0 0 0 16 433 7451,5 28/01/2019 3 90 1572,88 11 658 11523,16 29/01/2019 14 965 16826,61 0 0 0 30/01/2019 12 476 8155,5 6 345 5967,74 31/01/2019 7 396 6798,73 5 205 3552,4 01/02/2019 2 149 2533 10 336 5788,41 04/02/2019 0 0 0 11 420 7242,65 05/02/2019 3 175 3010 9 569 9898,78 06/02/2019 17 628 10907,98 9 349 6184,49 07/02/2019 4 66 1129,44 6 163 2855,01 08/02/2019 11 423 7234,57 0 0 0 11/02/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/02/2019 5 126 2128,88 6 128 2174,6 13/02/2019 11 767 12723,61 1 22 371,36 14/02/2019 2 80 1285,5 3 173 2820,73 15/02/2019 9 610 9728,4 2 93 1493,37 18/02/2019 0 0 0 17 339 5460,24 19/02/2019 1 60 966 0 0 0 20/02/2019 4 105 1690,58 6 229 3719,97 21/02/2019 0 0 0 13 649 10649,18 22/02/2019 5 220 3624,13 6 355 5880,29 25/02/2019 1 6 100,62 10 476 8006,13 26/02/2019 8 232 3951,05 7 255 4432,41 27/02/2019 5 167 2917,67 7 250 4411,5 28/02/2019 1 27 483,3 7 388 6964,13 01/03/2019 3 143 2565,71 3 75 1352,7 04/03/2019 3 150 2685 6 106 1911,12 05/03/2019 12 361 6401,9 1 117 2088,45 06/03/2019 11 369 6446,65 3 84 1480,52 07/03/2019 9 252 4347,5 1 53 932,8 08/03/2019 8 228 3843,03 4 68 1181,7 11/03/2019 7 244 4067,75 0 0 0 12/03/2019 9 496 7969,83 1 10 166,2 13/03/2019 8 190 3012,85 1 40 636 14/03/2019 7 444 7553,59 12 1005 17370,42 15/03/2019 11 567 9562,85 3 206 3513,54 18/03/2019 5 168 2798,7 2 88 1469,6 19/03/2019 5 212 3497,92 1 30 496,2 20/03/2019 9 442 7232,14 0 0 0 21/03/2019 2 80 1293,5 2 110 1783 22/03/2019 0 0 0 4 380 6182,49 25/03/2019 8 426 6847,82 1 16 258,3 26/03/2019 4 126 2030,48 4 200 3270 27/03/2019 12 560 8927,63 2 30 478,5 28/03/2019 8 104 1653,6 1 75 1196,25 29/03/2019 7 280 4434,5 1 11 174,9 01/04/2019 1 30 471 7 355 5601,51 02/04/2019 9 209 3286,3 1 30 475,5 03/04/2019 9 331 5151,06 2 12 185,5 04/04/2019 1 3 45,9 3 75 1150 05/04/2019 3 100 1530 5 475 7355 08/04/2019 0 0 0 14 1038 16677,65 09/04/2019 10 767 13392,82 18 764 13363,05 10/04/2019 5 120 2078 7 435 7624,25 11/04/2019 5 488 8540 10 375 6625,24 12/04/2019 2 165 2879,99 5 550 9672,03 15/04/2019 6 301 5340,31 2 150 2670 16/04/2019 0 0 0 5 195 3493,5 17/04/2019 7 375 6676,91 2 54 966,6 18/04/2019 2 67 1165,8 0 0 0 19/04/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/04/2019 8 277 4781,24 4 212 3697,56 24/04/2019 4 196 3381 6 190 3307,01 25/04/2019 8 315 5382 0 0 0 26/04/2019 0 0 0 3 120 2042 29/04/2019 0 0 0 3 40 687,25 30/04/2019 0 0 0 1 100 1720 02/05/2019 5 90 1535 1 29 495,9 03/05/2019 0 0 0 5 167 2844,19 06/05/2019 0 0 0 1 20 340 07/05/2019 3 250 4215 3 64 1093,65 08/05/2019 0 0 0 5 333 5646,02 09/05/2019 4 125 2125 3 175 2990,24 10/05/2019 0 0 0 4 210 3579,01 13/05/2019 3 495 8384,26 2 450 7695 14/05/2019 7 410 6981,23 6 431 7371,22 15/05/2019 2 51 872,1 0 0 0 16/05/2019 0 0 0 3 224 3837,7 17/05/2019 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/05/2019 0 0 0 2 147 2528,4 21/05/2019 0 0 0 1 15 258 22/05/2019 3 215 3682,99 1 5 86 23/05/2019 10 330 5643,3 0 0 0 24/05/2019 1 6 101,7 3 115 1974,75 27/05/2019 3 89 1512,25 3 175 3001,25 28/05/2019 10 387 6476,64 0 0 0 29/05/2019 7 400 6256,96 4 220 3524,99 30/05/2019 0 0 0 9 929 14728,64 31/05/2019 0 0 0 4 125 2023,75 03/06/2019 2 13 210,6 3 100 1630 04/06/2019 2 143 2316,6 3 20 327 05/06/2019 1 44 712,8 1 60 972 06/06/2019 0 0 0 3 238 3855,6 07/06/2019 0 0 0 9 815 13483,69 10/06/2019 0 0 0 1 250 4312,5 11/06/2019 2 72 1239,5 0 0 0 12/06/2019 3 121 2081,2 0 0 0 13/06/2019 5 130 2225 1 150 2587,5 14/06/2019 0 0 0 6 325 5644,99 17/06/2019 7 401 6872,22 1 23 394,45 18/06/2019 6 241 4067,36 0 0 0 19/06/2019 4 128 2114,5 3 68 1130,7 20/06/2019 4 119 1947,05 3 42 695,1 21/06/2019 2 60 987 0 0 0 24/06/2019 3 205 3381 1 26 429 25/06/2019 1 30 493,5 3 200 3317,5 26/06/2019 0 0 0 3 82 1376,7 27/06/2019 2 32 536 2 41 689,35 28/06/2019 6 193 3213,04 0 0 0

