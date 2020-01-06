The global semiconductor capital equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.Request a free sample report

The growing adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AI has increased the applications of semiconductor components. In addition, the surging demand for ICs from end-user industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and military and aerospace has compelled many companies to establish new semiconductor fabs. For instance, in 2017, SAMSUNG announced its plans to establish a new fab facility in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The proliferation of semiconductor fabs is increasing the overall semiconductor capacity, thereby driving the demand for semiconductor capital equipment.

As per Technavio, the increased need for semiconductor memory devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Increased Need for Semiconductor Memory Devices

The increasing need for memory devices is prompting semiconductor manufacturers to shift their focus from logic, analog, and discrete devices to memory devices such as 3D NAND and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). Many OEMs of smartphones, tablet PCs, PDA, and notebooks are launching new products integrated with 3D NAND. Several 2D NAND manufacturers are revamping their existing fabs to produce 3D NAND to match the market demand for new memory devices. Therefore, the rising demand for semiconductor memory devices is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Advances in wafer size and the rising demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global semiconductor capital equipment marketbytype (wafer-level manufacturing equipment, packaging and assembly equipment, and automated test equipment) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of Chinese smartphone manufacturers and the increasing demand for fin field-effect transistor technology.

