Technavio has been monitoring the global electrosurgery devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.2 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electrosurgery devices market 2020-2024

Read the 158-page research report with TOC on "Electrosurgery Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Electrosurgery instruments and accessories, Electrosurgery generators, and Argon and smoke management systems), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The wide application of electrosurgery devices and preference for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Electrosurgery devices are extensively used in medical procedures that involves therapeutic flexible endoscopy and cardiac surgery. They are preferred over other devices as are comparatively safer for performing simple electrodesiccation of small lesions on people with pacemakers. They are used by surgeons to perform orthopedic surgeries such as total hip and knee arthroplasties. They are also used for a wide variety of surgical applications including gynecology, neurological, cardiovascular, general, and cosmetic surgeries. Thus, the wide application of electrosurgery devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Electrosurgery Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Avitum, and B. Braun Out Patient Market. The company offers Nelson deluxe, GN300, Modular, monopolar HF electrodes for laparoscopy, Arthroscopy Hook Electrodes, and Patient Plates.

BOWA-electronic GmbH Co. KG

BOWA-electronic GmbH Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: ARC electrosurgery systems, Ligation, LOTUS ultrasound scalpel system, Electrosurgery Accessories, ARC PLUS argon plasma surgery, Flue Gas Management, Morzellation, and Print media. The company offers ARC generator systems, ARC System Accessories, and other products.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Orthopedic Surgery and General Surgery. The company offers The Hyfrecator 2000 Electrosurgical System, ClearView, Buffalo Filter VisiClear, GoldVac and GoldVac Slim Smoke Evacuation Pencils, Buffalo Filter PenAdapt, and Buffalo Filter SnapEvac.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Electrosurgery, Thermofusion, Plasmasurgery, Hydrosurgery, and Cryosurgery. The company offers VIO 3; APC 3; VIO 300 D and VIO 300 S; VIO 200 D and VIO 200 S; VIO 100 C; VIO 50 C; APC 2: Argon-Plasma Coagulation, Instruments and accessories; IES2, and IES 3 Smoke evacuation unit.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer. The company offers ENDOPATH Electrosurgery PROBE PLUS II System, MEGADYNE MEGA SOFT Universal Plus Reusable Patient Return Electrode, and other products.

Electrosurgery Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Electrosurgery instruments and accessories

Electrosurgery generators

Argon and smoke management systems

Electrosurgery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

